Monday News and Notes from Athens
Smart says Bennett's mobility a factor for his playing
As it pertains to the differences that separate Stetson Bennett from JT Daniels, head coach Kirby Smart readily admitted during Monday’s press conference that one area stands out: mobility.
“It’s a separator. I mean there are things that JT (Daniels) is better at than Stetson, but it’s one of the things that’s a factor. Mobility in a quarterback is critical,” Smart said. "It’s not that JT’s immobile; it’s just that Stetson is very mobile. Stetson is able to make some plays with his feet. I thought there were five or six plays in the game where his mobility was a factor.
“We had breakdowns, and you’re going to have some, on offense. And when you have those, you’ve got to have somebody who can get you out of a bad play, and I don’t mean by way of check—I mean during the play, and he does a good job of doing that.”
Smart also took note of the fact that his offense is making more explosive plays than it did last season.
The Bulldogs come into Saturday’s game against Missouri (Noon, ESPN) averaging 38.4 points per game, which is third in the conference behind Alabama (45.9) and Ole Miss (41.9).
“We haven’t really been as explosive as we want to be in the run game, but the run game we have had is set up as play-action, and a lot of those explosive plays have come off play-action,” Smart said. “We’re very pleased with where that is.”
Smart did not address his current situation during Monday’s press conference, but the aforementioned question about Bennett was not the only one he was asked.
He was also asked to give his take on the post-game comments by Nolan Smith, who came to an impromptu defense of Bennett during his Zoom session with reporters.
“That’s just Nolan’s personality. Nolan is very prideful. His personality is a very strong personality. He’s very talkative at practice, in flex, and in leadership mode. I love his energy. He comes every day to practice and conveys the message that we want driven home,” Smith said. “Whether it's physical, toughness, or effort, he’s trying to make sure that everyone is going the same direction. I don’t know exactly what he said, but I’m sure for him, it’s in defense of his teammates. I don’t know that it’s just because it’s Stetson. He would feel that way whoever was out there. He believes in whoever is out there, just like the rest of the team does.”
Injury Update
Kirby Smart said Adam Anderson wore a club over his right hand because of a finger sprain. The club did not affect his play.
“He has a UCL, finger-sprain deal that's bothering him. We felt he'd be more effective in a club than a cast. We would love for him to have grip, but he didn’t feel like he would have grip,” Smart said. “A lot of times, when you have a club, you can play without worrying about it. So, the concern wasn’t there of it hurting or hurting it. It was protected. It makes it a little less effective in terms of grabbing, clawing, and wrapping up.”
Smart also said that wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint left the Florida game due to cramps and is fine.
… Smart also had an update on wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, who continues to fight his way back from a hamstring injury.
"It's tricky with that injury; it's a hamstring. They're always tricky and frustrating. As a coach, you just say, 'Tell me when he's ready. When is he going to be ready, Ron (Courson), when is he going to be ready?' It doesn't work that way,” Smart said. “As long as he does what he can, he's strengthening the muscle. He's done everything we've asked. He's trying to get back, and he's much closer this week than he was last. It's a patient process when it comes to hamstrings.”
More from Kirby Smart
… Smart on the play of Kearis Jackson after his 36-yard touchdown catch against Florida: “Yeah, it’s great. It was great to see him make a play one-on-one. Stetson gave him a hell of an opportunity—it was a great play call. It was something we had worked on all week, and thought we had a shot at. It’s just one of those that pays off in terms of capitalizing on it. He’s working really hard. He always works hard. He’s a great leader. And very pleased with what Kearis does for this team.”
… No concerns about kicker Jack Podlesny: “I think he’s been pretty consistent in terms of what he’s done in practice, and that valuable work to me is much greater than the 15 or 16 kicks you get to see out there. He hasn’t just been as effective when we needed him most. He also has been in some tough situations, different atmospheres in terms of what we’re playing in front of. Can’t let that affect you. The other day was tough. That wind was violent. It was affecting both teams. Probably more on me for putting him out there in that situation. I trust him and I think he’s a really good kicker. I’m not concerned.”
This and that
…Freshman Brock Bowers has been named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award given to the nation’s most outstanding tight end, according to an announcement by the award. Bowers has started seven of eight games for the Bulldogs and leads the team with 26 catches for 454 yards and six touchdowns. The two-time SEC Freshman of the Week took his only career carry 12 yards for a touchdown at Vanderbilt.
… Announcers for Saturday’s game against Missouri are Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, and Katie George.
… The SEC announced Monday that next week’s game at Tennessee will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by CBS.