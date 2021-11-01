Monday News and Notes from Athens

As it pertains to the differences that separate Stetson Bennett from JT Daniels, head coach Kirby Smart readily admitted during Monday’s press conference that one area stands out: mobility.

“It’s a separator. I mean there are things that JT (Daniels) is better at than Stetson, but it’s one of the things that’s a factor. Mobility in a quarterback is critical,” Smart said. "It’s not that JT’s immobile; it’s just that Stetson is very mobile. Stetson is able to make some plays with his feet. I thought there were five or six plays in the game where his mobility was a factor.

“We had breakdowns, and you’re going to have some, on offense. And when you have those, you’ve got to have somebody who can get you out of a bad play, and I don’t mean by way of check—I mean during the play, and he does a good job of doing that.”

Smart also took note of the fact that his offense is making more explosive plays than it did last season.

The Bulldogs come into Saturday’s game against Missouri (Noon, ESPN) averaging 38.4 points per game, which is third in the conference behind Alabama (45.9) and Ole Miss (41.9).

“We haven’t really been as explosive as we want to be in the run game, but the run game we have had is set up as play-action, and a lot of those explosive plays have come off play-action,” Smart said. “We’re very pleased with where that is.”

Smart did not address his current situation during Monday’s press conference, but the aforementioned question about Bennett was not the only one he was asked.

He was also asked to give his take on the post-game comments by Nolan Smith, who came to an impromptu defense of Bennett during his Zoom session with reporters.

“That’s just Nolan’s personality. Nolan is very prideful. His personality is a very strong personality. He’s very talkative at practice, in flex, and in leadership mode. I love his energy. He comes every day to practice and conveys the message that we want driven home,” Smith said. “Whether it's physical, toughness, or effort, he’s trying to make sure that everyone is going the same direction. I don’t know exactly what he said, but I’m sure for him, it’s in defense of his teammates. I don’t know that it’s just because it’s Stetson. He would feel that way whoever was out there. He believes in whoever is out there, just like the rest of the team does.”