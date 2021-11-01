Film Don't Lie: Georgia rocks Florida (defense)

Dayne: Play after play in this game showcased the tremendous amount of athleticism and effort on Georgia's defense. In my estimation, both Nolan Smith and Quay Walker had their best performances at UGA. Smith's fight to rip away this football and force a fumble is a product of countless workouts and playing through a whistle. Florida fought for extra yards, and he wasn't going to make it easy.

Brent: The perfect word that Dayne used to describe Smith's play is fight. That play is all about just wanting it more. While it may not have been Smith's highest-graded game of the season (that was against South Carolina), it was definitely the most impactful. This turnover and the one below (a great reaction and catch) obviously changed the entire complexion of the game.