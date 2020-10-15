UGASports - The Daily Recap: Nick Saban tests positive for Covid-19

Here is the Oct. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Saban tests positive for Covid-19 For now, Georgia’s game against Alabama will remain on schedule. But the Crimson Tide will likely be without head coach Nick Saban on the sideline as it was determined he tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Saban is asymptomatic and, according to his daughter Kristen Saban Setas, directed Wednesday's practice over Zoom.

No symptoms. He’s literally coaching practice from a Zoom call💪🏼 (I had permission to say this) — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) October 14, 2020

Saban will continue to have daily PCR testing to confirm the initial positive test. In addition to Saban, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne tested positive for Covid-19 too. In a statement, Saban said offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian would “oversee preparations” while he’s out. “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Saban said. “I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.” Saban spoke with reporters from home and said there hasn’t been a spike in cases among players at this time.

Bulldogs stay focused on themselves Although Saban tested positive for Covid-19, Georgia players said their focus will remain on their own team as they prepare for Saturday’s game. “I don’t have any concern with Coach Saban testing positive,” receiver Kearis Jackson said. “I’m more worried about us as a team, and how we’re going to prepare to go play a huge game.” “We’re focused on Georgia, not so much with what’s going on at Alabama,” running back Kenny McIntosh said. “We’re healthy over here; that’s the only thing we can worry about.” Mims commits to UGA Georgia secured a big win Wednesday afternoon when five-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims (Bleckley County/Cochran) announced that he committed to Georgia. Mims chose Georgia over Tennessee. Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida were other schools Mims considered. Mims offered a lengthy explanation as to why he chose Georgia. "Man, it has been crazy and back and forth for me," Mims said. "It was really tough for me, but when I sat down, really thought about it hard about two weeks ago, I knew it had to be Georgia for me. "I went to Athens one weekend, then to Knoxville the next weekend, and I would go back and forth multiple times to make sure. I wanted to make sure I knew how I felt on each campus because it was that close. "Location did play a role in my decision. I also just have a better relationship with the coaches at Georgia. I like the guys at Tennessee, but my connection with the Georgia has been there longer, I know them better, I trust them 100%, and I believe in them. "The decision was hard for sure, but I know Georgia is a great school with great people and I see it is as the right place for me. I just have that different feeling about Georgia. It is home for me and I feel very comfortable there." Breaking down Mims

Film review Mims is the nation’s No. 2 overall recruit for good reason. Trent Smallwood broke down why Mims was such a coveted recruit with the SEC’s top teams after him. At 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, Smallwood notes that Mims’ potential is through the roof. “This is a huge pickup for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs,” Smallwood wrote. “After recruiting the offensive line so well over the last few years, Kirby Smart and the whole offensive staff were due for a hiccup. When former offensive line coach Sam Pittman left to be the head coach at Arkansas, it seemed that hiccup could be happening with Mims, yet that was not the case. Matt Luke came in and weathered the storm, while building a great relationship with Mims. Simmons: Georgia keeps best at home Over a highlight video, Chad Simmons discusses what Georgia is getting with Mims’ commitment. Watch how Mims committed to Georgia

Trey Hill talks chemistry with teammates

"These guys on the team — they're my family" | @hilldeontrey understands the key to a great year starts with great team chemistry 🙌#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/wXWAlZY13h — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 14, 2020

Dawgs in the NFL

Check out the Top 5 plays from our #DawgsInTheNFL in Week 5⁠‼️

⁠

Television The action continues this weekend - watch all the @NFL Dawgs in Week 6 this Sunday on FOX, CBS, & NBC / Monday on NFL Network & ESPN pic.twitter.com/Cabs5AB7z9 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 14, 2020

Dawgs for Pups update