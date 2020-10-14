UGASports - Wednesday News and Notes from UGA

Georgia players Kenny McIntosh and Kearis Jackson each said their focus will not change, despite Wednesday’s news that Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for Covid-19.

“We’re focused on Georgia, not so much with what’s going on at Alabama,” McIntosh said. “We’re healthy over here; that’s the only thing we can worry about.”

Jackson agreed.

“I don’t have any concern with Coach Saban testing positive. I’m more worried about us as a team, and how we’re going to prepare to go play a huge game,” added Jackson, who said head coach Kirby Smart had yet to speak with the team about any concerns over the current situation in Tuscaloosa.

Fortunately, at this point, Saturday’s 8 p.m. game (CBS, 8 p.m.) remains on schedule.

According to Saban, no Crimson Tide players have tested positive per the latest testing.

Saba said he learned of the positive PCR test at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.

“At this point, I’m asymptomatic and feel fine,” said Saban. “Our medical officials have told me that, as long as I remain asymptomatic, I'll have a daily PCR testing, per SEC protocol, to confirm the initial positive.”

Saban said he watched Wednesday’s practice via Zoom. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrnes also tested positive. According to a news release by Alabama, Saban and Byrnes were the only positive tests.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the Crimson Tide complex, while the 69-year-old Saban works from home.

It's been a busy week on the Covid front for the SEC. The league has already rescheduled two games this week, as Vanderbilt at Missouri and LSU at Florida have been pushed back to Dec. 12.

Also, on Wednesday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said his team is dealing with a Covid problem.

“We have a number of guys out,” Kiffin said. “I’m not going to get into numbers. We haven't had that in-season. We had it during camp. This is the first time dealing with it in-season. We're not in a great situation number-wise at all.”