UGASports - Wednesday News and Notes from UGA

Wednesday News and Notes from UGA
In light of Saban Covid news, Bulldog keep focus on themselves
Georgia players Kenny McIntosh and Kearis Jackson each said their focus will not change, despite Wednesday’s news that Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for Covid-19.
“We’re focused on Georgia, not so much with what’s going on at Alabama,” McIntosh said. “We’re healthy over here; that’s the only thing we can worry about.”
Jackson agreed.
“I don’t have any concern with Coach Saban testing positive. I’m more worried about us as a team, and how we’re going to prepare to go play a huge game,” added Jackson, who said head coach Kirby Smart had yet to speak with the team about any concerns over the current situation in Tuscaloosa.
Fortunately, at this point, Saturday’s 8 p.m. game (CBS, 8 p.m.) remains on schedule.
According to Saban, no Crimson Tide players have tested positive per the latest testing.
Saba said he learned of the positive PCR test at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.
“At this point, I’m asymptomatic and feel fine,” said Saban. “Our medical officials have told me that, as long as I remain asymptomatic, I'll have a daily PCR testing, per SEC protocol, to confirm the initial positive.”
Saban said he watched Wednesday’s practice via Zoom. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrnes also tested positive. According to a news release by Alabama, Saban and Byrnes were the only positive tests.
Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the Crimson Tide complex, while the 69-year-old Saban works from home.
It's been a busy week on the Covid front for the SEC. The league has already rescheduled two games this week, as Vanderbilt at Missouri and LSU at Florida have been pushed back to Dec. 12.
Also, on Wednesday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said his team is dealing with a Covid problem.
“We have a number of guys out,” Kiffin said. “I’m not going to get into numbers. We haven't had that in-season. We had it during camp. This is the first time dealing with it in-season. We're not in a great situation number-wise at all.”
Defense's success a team effort
The philosopher Aristotle is credited with defining the modern concept of synergy that states “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”
Who knew that one day, those same words would be used to describe Georgia’s defense?
Although you’ll find Azeez Ojulari’s name, along with that of Richard LeCounte and Eric Stokes—mentioned among the league leaders in sacks, tackles for loss, and interceptions, respectively—it's what the defense has done as a group that stands out.
“It’s not like we have one dominant player. I think Azeez has done a good job to put himself in that position, but he's not the only guy,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “There’s usually two or three one-on-ones up there on each third down or pass rush situation, and you’ve just got to try and win more than you lose so you can get pressure.”
The numbers speak for themselves.
Although Ojulari leads the way with three of Georgia’s 10 sacks, six different Bulldogs can also claim responsibility for part of the total, which ranks second behind Mississippi State with 12.
The Bulldogs also boast the league’s top-ranked defense (237.6 yards allowed per game), scoring defense (12.3 ppg), rushing defense (38.3 ypg), passing defense (198.3 ypg), and has allowed the fewest average first downs (14.3 pg).
Of course, the Bulldogs have not faced an offense on the level of Alabama, either.
The Crimson Tide lead the SEC in scoring offense (51 points per game) and are second to Ole Miss in total offense (573 yards per game), though, like Georgia, Alabama hasn’t faced a defense close to what the Bulldogs will bring to Bryant-Denny Stadium (8 p.m., CBS).
Smart was asked during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference if Alabama deserved credit for the offensive renaissance currently being enjoyed by many teams in the league.
“I don’t know. There were teams doing things prior to Alabama doing it. I think Alabama has always played to its strengths offensively, and if the strength is Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry, that’s what they did,” Smart said. “I think their strength has been wideouts, and when you have the core group of wideouts they’ve had, it’s easy to have that philosophy. You add a first-round quarterback in Tua (Tagovailoa), it’s easy to have that philosophy.”
Details of Bush's accident released
Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush was walking to his car following a late-night party last Saturday night when he was struck by a hit and run driver, according to an Athens Clarke-County police report.
Per the report, the incident took place at 1:30 Sunday morning following Georgia’s win over Tennessee, at Athens Apartments off Barnett Shoals Road, where Bush was knocked to the ground after being hit by what he described as a “small, black pickup truck,” causing him to black out.
The report said Bush was picked up off the ground and transported to a destination that was redacted from the report. According to the report, nobody called 911 to immediately report the accident. ACCP police were advised of the incident 30 minutes after it happened.
A tooth and a key to Bush’s vehicle were found in the roadway.
The incident will apparently leave Bush on the shelf for an undetermined amount of time.
According to Smart, the Texas native has already undergone a pair of surgeries and has had dental work done since the incident.
Quotable
“We’ve had two good practices, getting ready for a third. Guys are excited. Certainly, it's a lot easier in terms of preparation for your kids when you've got a game of this magnitude and it doesn't get down to motivation. There’s a lot of motivation to play in big games, and in the SEC, you get an opportunity to do that every week. So our kids are excited about the opportunity against a really good team.” – Smart on practice so far this week
This and that
Smart said wide receiver Matt Landers (injured during the Tennessee game) has been practicing and will play this weekend.
On Tuesday, Smart said that running back James Cook (arm) and outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson (undisclosed injury) have practiced and will play Saturday.