UGASports - Georgia keeps five-star OL Amarius Mims home

Alabama was his favorite school growing up. Auburn, Clemson and Florida had his attention at one time, but it came down to Georgia and Tennessee in the end, and the race was extremely tight over the last two months, but the home-state Bulldogs prevailed. Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims committed to the Bulldogs over the Vols "Man, it has been crazy and back and forth for me," said Mims. "It was really tough for me, but when I sat down, really thought about it hard about two weeks ago, I knew it had to be Georgia for me. "I went to Athens one weekend, then to Knoxville the next weekend, and I would go back and forth multiple times to make sure. I wanted to make sure I knew how I felt on each campus because it was that close. "Location did play a role in my decision. I also just have a better relationship with the coaches at Georgia. I like the guys at Tennessee, but my connection with the Georgia has been there longer, I know them better, I trust them 100%, and I believe in them. "The decision was hard for sure, but I know Georgia is a great school with great people and I see it is as the right place for me. I just have that different feeling about Georgia. It is home for me and I feel very comfortable there."

Mims admitted he was very close to committed to Georgia late in 2019. He has a special connection with Sam Pittman, and before he left to take over as the Arkansas head coach, he had changed Georgia's offensive line room drastically. When Pittman left, Kirby Smart brought in Matt Luke. The former Ole Miss head coach made Bleckley County his second stop after taking the job and he made Mims feel like a priority right away. Luke put a lot of time into getting to know Mims, and that played a role, but it was the head coach staying consistent and building on the relationship that may have been the deciding factor. "Me and Kirby know each other well and we have talked a lot. I trust him, I believe in him and he is just a coach I listen to. We talked for about an hour last week about the specifics at offensive tackle. He was real with me about what they have, what they want, what they need and I trust what he says. "I have gotten to know him so well. He is a great head coach with energy, but he is easy to talk to. I call him, he calls me, and I just feel comfortable with Kirby coaching me at Georgia." The bond between Mims and Luke has grown too. "It was very tough for coach Luke to come in behind coach Pittman for me to be honest," said Mims. "I just to go to Athens just to sit down and talk to coach Pittman. I am not sure I will have a relationship with any other coach like I do with him. "Coach Luke is a great guy too. We have talked a lot. I like him. We have built a strong relationship. He is such an easy person to talk to, we can talk about anything and he is a coach that really cares. "Coach Pittman and I still have that deep connection and it did hurt Georgia with me when he left, but coach Luke came in, he started getting to know and we are in a great place now. We are close to that connection that me and coach Pittman have. I know coach Luke can help me a lot."



After Pittman left for Fayetteville, Georgia was not Mims' top school. Auburn was up there high. Clemson was always a school of interest. Florida stayed in his mind too, but Alabama was the childhood favorite, and over the summer, before the Crimson Tide went on that run of offensive line commits, Nick Saban almost got that call. "I was very close to committing to Alabama. I think it was in June, maybe early July, I thought about it hard. Then they got all those commitments from offensive linemen, and that kind of made me think more about it. I know they still wanted me, and Alabama is a great school, but I just didn't know how I would fit in there. "I took a little more time, I took a deeper look at Alabama, and after I looked at the main options I knew I was serious about, I came to the decision it would be Georgia or Tennessee. That is when I started visiting Athens and Knoxville more because I knew Alabama was out and my decision was coming soon. "I grew up an Alabama fan and I still like Alabama, but I feel Georgia is just the best fit for me overall."