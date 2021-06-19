The Daily Recap: Nation's No. 11 WR has UGA in his current top two

Here is the June 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Knotts down to two

Four-star receiver Shaleak Knotts (Monroe/Monroe, N.C.) told Blayne Gilmer he has two top contenders remaining when it comes to his recruitment.

“Knotts, the No. 11 receiver in the class, has already made his official visit to UGA,” Gilmer wrote. “He met with current receivers Adonai Mitchell and George Pickens last weekend. They gave him recruiting advice. Knotts told UGASports that Georgia and Maryland are the main two contenders. Ultimately the decision comes down to program versus opportunity for Knotts. At Georgia, he knows he'll be part of a very large, competitive wide out room but that he will also be competing for a national championship each year. At Maryland, Knotts feels he can play right away. Knotts plans to commit before the start of his senior season.”

Receiver Marquis Groves-Killebrew (North Cobb/Kennesaw Ga.), who has already committed to Georgia, put forth a great outing at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. As Georgia looks to load up on receivers, Groves-Killebrew is firmly in the picture as a potential game-changing option down the road.

“Currently the No. 96 overall prospect in the Rivals100, Groves-Killebrew performed more like a Top 50 player in America,” Gilmer wrote. “The Georgia commitment also reaffirmed that commitment to UGASports, despite a scheduled official visit to Michigan this weekend. Groves-Killebrew, formerly of Brookwood High School, is in the middle of transferring to North Cobb to play with De'Nylon Morrissette and Malachi Singleton. The communication between head coach Kirby Smart and Groves-Killebrew is strong.”

When it comes to that communication, Smart has been telling Groves-Killebrew to help him recruit potential fellow classmates.

"Coach Smart, man, that's my guy. He talks to me every day and keeps telling me to get better every day. He tells me, 'I need you on these recruits,'" Groves-Killebrew said.

Gilmer had updates on many other prospects as well. Since this post was on the UGASports Vault, those notes are for subscribers only. If you haven’t subscribed please do so today!

Insider note

Radi Nabulsi informed UGASports subscribers about each player in town for an official visit to Georgia. In total, the Bulldogs have an expected 12 players officially visiting this weekend.

‘Locked in’

Linebacker Jalon Walker (Salisbury/Salisbury, N.C.) said he is fully committed to Georgia and doesn’t plan to look elsewhere as other teams try their best to recruit him.

“I’m locked in 100 percent. I don’t plan on taking visits to any other schools,” Walker said. “Our relationship has grown. I feel the love and feel at home at Georgia."

Walker said the Georgia coaches have told him who else they want in the class. And Walker wants to make himself useful to the staff when it comes to talking other players into joining him in the 2022 Georgia class.

“One guy I want to come with me is Kamari Wilson," Walker said. "He was a beast during the 7-on-7 with me and brought a lot of energy on the field. I know he took a visit earlier in June and really enjoyed it."

Overton’s bond with Cochran

L.T. Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.) and Scott Cochran go way back.

Overton’s father Milton Overton was an associate athletic director at Alabama from 2009-15, which overlapped with Georgia’s special teams coordinator back when he was the Crimson Tide’s strength and conditioning coordinator.

"I see a growing program everywhere he goes," Overton said. "He just breeds certain NFL athletes. It’s just great to have him around."

Burley talks UGA

Class of 2023 defensive end Victor Burley (Warner Robins/Warner Robins, Ga.) is being looked at as both a three-technique and edge rusher in Georgia’s defense. However, Burley said he’s most pleased with how the UGA coaches have approached him throughout the recruiting process.

“They stand out because they don’t look at me as a football player," Burley said. "They also look at me as a student. They always check up on my grades too."

In addition to Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and South Carolina are expected to be competitive with Burley’s recruitment.

Colorado commit talks UGA offer

Defensive end CJ Madden (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.), who happens to be a commit to Colorado, is still being recruited by Georgia despite his prior pledge elsewhere.

"At Georgia, they like to say, 'All Dawgs stay home,' and that is what they're saying to me. So I definitely have to take it into consideration the slogan 'Commit to the G,'" Madden said. "With me being committed, it's just a verbal commit, so things could change. I'm just rolling with the punches right now."

