Georgia commit Jalon Walker will put in work for UGA this weekend
Georgia commit Jalon Walker, the nation's No. 7 outside linebacker, is ready to put on his recruiting hat during his official visit to Athens this weekend.“I’m locked in 100 percent. I don’t plan o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news