L.T. Overton's relationship with Scott Cochran dates back to middle school.

His father, Milton, served as senior associate athletic director at Alabama from 2009 to 2015. During that time the family built a relationship with Cochran, then working on Nick Saban's staff as a strength and conditioning coach.

Six years after his father left Alabama, Overton is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. His main recruiter in Athens is none other than the guy he's known for years.

"I see a growing program everywhere he goes," Overton said of Cochran. "He just breeds certain NFL athletes. It’s just great to have him around."



