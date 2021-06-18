No. 1 prospect L.T. Overton has family bond with Georgia's Scott Cochran
L.T. Overton's relationship with Scott Cochran dates back to middle school.
His father, Milton, served as senior associate athletic director at Alabama from 2009 to 2015. During that time the family built a relationship with Cochran, then working on Nick Saban's staff as a strength and conditioning coach.
Six years after his father left Alabama, Overton is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. His main recruiter in Athens is none other than the guy he's known for years.
"I see a growing program everywhere he goes," Overton said of Cochran. "He just breeds certain NFL athletes. It’s just great to have him around."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news