CJ Madden is committed to Colorado, but Georgia is apparently on his mind.

The Ellenwood native (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) was already in contact with defensive coordinator Dan Lanning before the lifting of the NCAA recruiting dead period. Recently, Georgia was able to get Madden on campus, and Thursday, along with his Cedar Grove teammates, came to Athens for a 7-on-7 tournament.

During the session, Lanning and head coach Kirby Smart pulled Madden aside and offered a scholarship. UGASports caught up with Madden after his day spent on campus, post-offer, to get the details of the offer and his relationship with the Bulldogs.

