UGASports - The Daily Recap: Missouri's surprising season

Here is the Dec. 11 edition of The Daily Recap

Surprising year

Ranked 25th in the College Football Playoff poll and sporting a 5-3 record, Missouri has been a bit of a surprise this season. Anthony Dasher spoke with PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond about the Tigers exceeding expectations, which were originally set pretty low from the outside.

"The whole season has been surprising,” DeArmond said. “Most people had this team pegged for 2-4 wins. I picked them 3-7. We didn't know what to expect out of the quarterback; we thought the lines would be a mess, and we'd never seen Eli Drinkwitz coach. But the Tigers have been the surprise of the league, I think. That's probably especially true now that Arkansas has fallen off just a little bit.

“I think Drinkwitz has a shot at Coach of the Year, and if he beats Georgia, I don't see how he wouldn't win it. They've won shootouts (against LSU and Arkansas), they've won defensive struggles (against South Carolina and Kentucky), and they won a blowout (against Vandy). Two of the three losses are to potential playoff teams. Other than week two against Tennessee, Missouri has fought above its weight pretty much every week this year."

Coaches corner

Patrick Garbin spoke with Newton assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Skelton about what Georgia is getting in new commit Nyland Green.

“We’ve had some pretty good defensive backs come out of here lately (five Newton defensive backs were FBS signees from 2016-2020), but he’s got the best ball skills of any kid I’ve ever coached,” Skelton said. “As far as tracking the ball, I’d say Nyland is probably the best in America. Also, what people don’t see is what really got him here. He has a tremendous work ethic and support system.”

Johnson enters transfer portal

Offensive lineman Netori Johnson entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

A member of the 2017 recruiting class, Johnson appeared in 10 games with the Bulldogs. Johnson joins quarterback D’Wan Mathis, receiver Trey Blount and receiver Makiya Tongue as players to enter the transfer portal this year.

‘Who’s going to be our barber?’