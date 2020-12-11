UGASports - The Daily Recap: Missouri's surprising season

The Daily Recap: Missouri's surprising season
Here is the Dec. 11 edition of The Daily Recap
Surprising year
Ranked 25th in the College Football Playoff poll and sporting a 5-3 record, Missouri has been a bit of a surprise this season. Anthony Dasher spoke with PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond about the Tigers exceeding expectations, which were originally set pretty low from the outside.
"The whole season has been surprising,” DeArmond said. “Most people had this team pegged for 2-4 wins. I picked them 3-7. We didn't know what to expect out of the quarterback; we thought the lines would be a mess, and we'd never seen Eli Drinkwitz coach. But the Tigers have been the surprise of the league, I think. That's probably especially true now that Arkansas has fallen off just a little bit.
“I think Drinkwitz has a shot at Coach of the Year, and if he beats Georgia, I don't see how he wouldn't win it. They've won shootouts (against LSU and Arkansas), they've won defensive struggles (against South Carolina and Kentucky), and they won a blowout (against Vandy). Two of the three losses are to potential playoff teams. Other than week two against Tennessee, Missouri has fought above its weight pretty much every week this year."
Coaches corner
Patrick Garbin spoke with Newton assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Skelton about what Georgia is getting in new commit Nyland Green.
“We’ve had some pretty good defensive backs come out of here lately (five Newton defensive backs were FBS signees from 2016-2020), but he’s got the best ball skills of any kid I’ve ever coached,” Skelton said. “As far as tracking the ball, I’d say Nyland is probably the best in America. Also, what people don’t see is what really got him here. He has a tremendous work ethic and support system.”
Johnson enters transfer portal
Offensive lineman Netori Johnson entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
A member of the 2017 recruiting class, Johnson appeared in 10 games with the Bulldogs. Johnson joins quarterback D’Wan Mathis, receiver Trey Blount and receiver Makiya Tongue as players to enter the transfer portal this year.
‘Who’s going to be our barber?’
Got the barbershop. Need a barber. Y’all know anybody? pic.twitter.com/5OkobmUfyD— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) December 11, 2020
Richard LeCounte to the Senior Bowl
Its OFFICIAL! Welcome @GeorgiaFootball SAF Richard LeCounte III (@lileasy_35) to the 2021 @Reeses Senior Bowl! 💪💪💪 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest #GoDawgs@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/SEOFj9Emlc— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 10, 2020
Eric Stokes’ pre-game playlist
Enjoy some ✨different vibes✨ with @_jamane_ and his playlist. 🎵 Link ➡️ https://t.co/1KZMiOMfRD#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/XkogGeNcmR— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 10, 2020
Only one
.@NickChubb21 is in a league of his own 😤#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/EPKD9AYeYy— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 10, 2020
Threads to check
@Gandawg The Grey wants to know who was the best athlete you played against during your high school glory days.
@Anthony Dasher has an insider note about why a certain receiver hasn’t been at practice this week.
Outside the Vent
Is LSU’s self-imposed ban with a 3-5 record an empty gesture?
A four-star receiver has decided to decommit from USC.
Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson will reportedly take the Utah State head coaching job.
Boston College decided to opt out of playing in a bowl game.
This week’s Oklahoma-West Virginia game has been canceled due to Covid-19.
AAC commish called Iowa State being ahead of Cincinnati in CFP rankings “indefensible.”
