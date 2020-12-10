With two games left in the season, Georgia faces its toughest opponent since falling to Florida a little over a month ago.

Missouri has discovered its offense, exploding for 91 points in its recent two wins against Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

To help us get a better idea of what the Bulldogs will be facing, we turn to good friend Gabe DeArmond, the publisher of sister site PowerMizzou.com, for this week's Opposition Research.

