Georgia offensive lineman Netori Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

A 2017 signee, the former Cedar Grove standout played in 10 games over his Bulldog career, but only one so far in 2020, that coming in the season -opener at Arkansas.

He becomes Georgia’s fourth player to enter the portal over the past two weeks, joining quarterback D’Wan Mathis, along with wide receiver Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue.