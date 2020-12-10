Johnson enters transfer portal
Georgia offensive lineman Netori Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.
A 2017 signee, the former Cedar Grove standout played in 10 games over his Bulldog career, but only one so far in 2020, that coming in the season -opener at Arkansas.
He becomes Georgia’s fourth player to enter the portal over the past two weeks, joining quarterback D’Wan Mathis, along with wide receiver Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue.
2017 4-star OL Netori Johnson has entered the transfer portal after seeing action in 10 games during his #GoDawgs career @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @AnthonyDasher1 @RadiNabulsi https://t.co/y8sedYNKCW— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 10, 2020
Johnson originally signed with the Bulldogs as a four-star offensive lineman, but was moved to the defensive line in 2019, seeing action in four of Georgia’s 14 games. One of his biggest plays came in the season-finale against Georgia Tech when he recorded a sack for a12-yard loss.