 Georgia Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 14:16:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Johnson enters transfer portal

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia offensive lineman Netori Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

A 2017 signee, the former Cedar Grove standout played in 10 games over his Bulldog career, but only one so far in 2020, that coming in the season -opener at Arkansas.

He becomes Georgia’s fourth player to enter the portal over the past two weeks, joining quarterback D’Wan Mathis, along with wide receiver Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue.

Johnson originally signed with the Bulldogs as a four-star offensive lineman, but was moved to the defensive line in 2019, seeing action in four of Georgia’s 14 games. One of his biggest plays came in the season-finale against Georgia Tech when he recorded a sack for a12-yard loss.

Netori Johnson has entered the transfer portal.
Netori Johnson has entered the transfer portal. (UGA Sports Communications)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}