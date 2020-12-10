Following the commitment of Georgia’s most recent pledge for its 2021 class, four-star cornerback Nyland Green of Newton High School (Covington, Ga.), UGASports approached a source who is likely more informed than anyone else on the recruitment of the nation’s No. 127 overall prospect.

Josh Skelton is not only Green’s position coach at Newton, but also the Rams’ recruiting coordinator. Read what Coach Skelton said Green was “probably the best in America” at doing.