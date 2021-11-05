The Daily Recap: Missouri has been a disappointment in 2021

Here is the Nov. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘Not great, Bob!’

Anthony Dasher spoke to PowerMizzou.com’s Gabe DeArmond about the state of affairs Georgia’s next opponent Missouri is dealing with. DeArmond stated that the Tigers have been a disappointment this year after head coach Eli Drinkwitz surprised many with a solid 2020 campaign.

"Can you just use the 'Not great, Bob!' GIF as my answer? It's not great,” DeArmond said. “Missouri fans weren't expecting to win the East this year. I don't even think they were expecting a year like Kentucky is having, which will end with nine or 10 wins. But most thought the Tigers could win seven or eight games and break even in the SEC. They're not only behind Georgia and Florida right now (yes, they're still behind Florida), but they've slipped behind Kentucky and Tennessee as well. The best team Missouri has beaten so far is either Vanderbilt or Central Michigan. Every swing game has been a loss, and they haven't even hit the toughest part of their schedule. Everyone is still very excited about the way Eli Drinkwitz is recruiting, but next year that needs to start to turn into wins."

Allegations against Anderson

On Thursday, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a rape allegation against outside linebacker Adam Anderson. Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow stated that Anderson denies the allegation against him.

Anderson is not expected to play in Saturday’s game against Missouri.

“Adam denies in the strongest terms possible the unfounded and unsupported allegations of sexual misconduct. He has been notified of the allegations made to the police and to the UGA Equal Opportunity Office (EOO), and has come to learn that the complainant has already apparently made inconsistent claims - that she was 'unconscious' during the conduct to the EOO but 'awoke' from sleep by the conduct to the police.

“In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations.”

Best defense debate: 2021 Georgia vs. 2001 Miami

While no one should crown it during the middle of the season, it’s worth comparing how this year’s Georgia defense compares to the 2001 Miami unit, regarded by many as the best defense to ever take a college football field.

Here’s a look at how the defenses compared to one another after the first eight games of their respective seasons.

2001 Miami Hurricanes: 8.1 points per game, 9 touchdowns, 136.3 rushing yards per game, 145.6 passing yards per game, 16 interceptions, 15 fumbles recovered.

2021 Georgia Bulldogs: 6.6 points per game allowed, 6 touchdowns, 75.6 rushing yards per game, 151 passing yards per game, 10 interceptions, three fumbles recovered.

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats as Georgia heads into Saturday’s game against Missouri. Of note, the Bulldogs have scored three touchdowns off of interceptions this season. This has happened four previous times in UGA history—in 2000, 2002, 2008 and 2010.

The Bulldogs posted four pick-sixes during the 2000 and 2002 seasons and three apiece in each of the other years.

Williams on his flip to Georgia

Adam Gorney spoke with Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) about his flipped commitment from USC to Georgia. Williams said he is looking to assist the coaching staff in recruiting anyone they want to add to this year’s class.

Updated Georgia leaderboard

Jed May put together the most recent recruiting leaderboard, which once again features many familiar faces. Safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) and cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Riverside/Jacksonville, Fla.) will remain key players to monitor throughout the recruiting process.

Hoops: Replacing Horne won’t be easy

Georgia head coach Tom Crean said that this season will be difficult when it comes to finding someone who can make up for losing P.J. Horne, who won’t play the 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL.

​​“You’re not going to replace him in the presence that he brought as a guy who'd been in the highest level of college basketball for a number of years,” head coach Tom Crean said. “He was playing his best, he’s played. He was such a matchup problem for people. There were days at practice I was playing him as a backup point guard.

“We were really moving him around to utilize his skill set. We’re going to miss that. We’re going to miss the fact that he knew what to do. We feel for him, because he was playing so well. I just want him to recover and get through the rehab every day, the best he can.”

Trailer time