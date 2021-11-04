After eight games, it’s hard not to wonder if we’re watching greatness unfold before our eyes. Four regular season games, a conference championship and, quite possibly, a College Football Playoff are still ahead for Georgia. By no means should anyone crown the Bulldogs as having the best defense in college football history.

But they certainly appear to be on pace for the crown, if all continues at this pace.

The last time a defense appeared this dominant on a weekly basis would be the 2001 Miami Hurricanes.

Here’s a statistical comparison of the two teams through their first eight games of the season.

2001 Miami Hurricanes: 8.1 points per game, 9 touchdowns, 136.3 rushing yards per game, 145.6 passing yards per game, 16 interceptions, 15 fumbles recovered.

2021 Georgia Bulldogs: 6.6 points per game allowed, 6 touchdowns, 75.6 rushing yards per game, 151 passing yards per game, 10 interceptions, three fumbles recovered.