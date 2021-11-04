Kirby Smart comments on Adam Anderson allegation

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart responded to allegations and current investigation surrounding starting linebacker Adam Anderson Thursday afternoon

“We are aware of the report, and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Smart said in a statement that was emailed to reporters. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols. “

In a story published by the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson was accused of rape by the victim, which according to a police incident report obtained by UGASports, occurred at 7 a.m. on October 29.

The alleged incident was filed at 2:37 that afternoon.

No arrest has been made and to date, no charges have been filed.

According to UGASports sources, Anderson did not participate in several practices this week. He is not expected to play this weekend.

A Rome native, the former five-star is Georgia’s fifth-leading tackler through eight games with 32 total stops and a team-leading five sacks. He’s also second on the team in quarterback pressures with 15.

He’s coming off a career-best seven tackle effort against Florida, despite playing with a club over his right hand.

Last year, Anderson finished second on the team in sacks with 6.5, including three in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

He’s played in 46 games over his Bulldog career.