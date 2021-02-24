UGASports - The Daily Recap: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a 'tough son of a gun'

Here is the Feb. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The other split end to watch out for

Everyone knows what receiver George Pickens can do. Pickens has displayed exceptional talent over the past two seasons, especially after JT Daniels took over the starting quarterback job late in the 2020 season. But when it comes to the receivers who play split end, there’s also another 2021 contributor to look out for.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was hitting his stride before an ankle injury ended his season against Florida. Anthony Dasher noted that he should be another weapon for Daniels to rely on.

“As for Rosemy-Jacksaint, one item is clear: he's a tough son of a gun,” Dasher wrote. “There aren't a lot of receivers who would have held onto the ball and scored after the gruesome ankle injury he suffered against Florida. The injury was a terrible shame, because Rosemy-Jacksaint was just starting to come into his own, joining Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton among the team's top receivers.

“Although Rosemy-Jacksaint is expected to be limited for spring, a full recovery is expected by the start of fall camp.”

Georgia leads for Floyd

Three-star defensive back Emory Floyd said Georgia is his No. 1 program at the moment in his recruitment. Floyd is scheduled to commit on May 7.

“Georgia stands No. 1 on my list right now. They were the first to offer and the first to see something inside of me," Floyd said. "I really take that to heart. The distance from home really does matter, too. I have a lot of family in Georgia, and they want to come see me play.”

Floyd noted that while he was close to former UGA defensive backs coach Charlton Warren, who is now Indiana’s defensive coordinator, that hasn’t changed where the program stands. Thus far, he’s built a strong rapport with Warren’s replacement, secondary coach Jahmile Addae.

“Getting to know him has been really good. We’ve been texting and stuff, and we’re supposed to get on the phone tonight. After Coach Warren left, he’s let me know he wants to get close and get to know me," Floyd said. "Coach Addae likes his guys to grow into better players, but he’s not just about football. He’s a family guy with kids. He tries to make you a better man, too.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young examine every cornerback on Georgia's roster to better understand how the Bulldogs will practice at that position. The guys field questions from our listeners and we wrap the show with a fan favorite segment: “Storytime with Coach D.”

Plus, Coach Donnan has a thought about Lovasea Carroll you need to check out.