UGASports - The Daily Recap: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a 'tough son of a gun'

The Daily Recap: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a 'tough son of a gun'
The other split end to watch out for
Everyone knows what receiver George Pickens can do. Pickens has displayed exceptional talent over the past two seasons, especially after JT Daniels took over the starting quarterback job late in the 2020 season. But when it comes to the receivers who play split end, there’s also another 2021 contributor to look out for.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was hitting his stride before an ankle injury ended his season against Florida. Anthony Dasher noted that he should be another weapon for Daniels to rely on.
“As for Rosemy-Jacksaint, one item is clear: he's a tough son of a gun,” Dasher wrote. “There aren't a lot of receivers who would have held onto the ball and scored after the gruesome ankle injury he suffered against Florida. The injury was a terrible shame, because Rosemy-Jacksaint was just starting to come into his own, joining Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton among the team's top receivers.
“Although Rosemy-Jacksaint is expected to be limited for spring, a full recovery is expected by the start of fall camp.”
Georgia leads for Floyd
Three-star defensive back Emory Floyd said Georgia is his No. 1 program at the moment in his recruitment. Floyd is scheduled to commit on May 7.
“Georgia stands No. 1 on my list right now. They were the first to offer and the first to see something inside of me," Floyd said. "I really take that to heart. The distance from home really does matter, too. I have a lot of family in Georgia, and they want to come see me play.”
Floyd noted that while he was close to former UGA defensive backs coach Charlton Warren, who is now Indiana’s defensive coordinator, that hasn’t changed where the program stands. Thus far, he’s built a strong rapport with Warren’s replacement, secondary coach Jahmile Addae.
“Getting to know him has been really good. We’ve been texting and stuff, and we’re supposed to get on the phone tonight. After Coach Warren left, he’s let me know he wants to get close and get to know me," Floyd said. "Coach Addae likes his guys to grow into better players, but he’s not just about football. He’s a family guy with kids. He tries to make you a better man, too.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young examine every cornerback on Georgia's roster to better understand how the Bulldogs will practice at that position. The guys field questions from our listeners and we wrap the show with a fan favorite segment: “Storytime with Coach D.”
Plus, Coach Donnan has a thought about Lovasea Carroll you need to check out.
Messed around and got a triple-double
Guard Sahvir Wheeler notched the first-ever triple-double in Georgia’s 116-year history during Tuesday night’s 91-78 victory over LSU.
Wheeler totaled 14 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s an even better feeling to have it coming out of a win,” Wheeler said. “The biggest thing was the rebounding. Coach (Tom) Crean, my dad, and my coach from AAU have been telling me that rebounding is a big deal for a point guard, because we can't always depend on Andrew (Garcia) and the other guys. They're fighting some monsters down there. It’s going to be hard for them to fight and get the rebound. Guys made shots, man. That's always something you need to win. This was a good confidence-builder against a good team.”
Triple-doubles aren’t a common occurrence in the college game as the SEC has only seen 29 in league history.
“I had no idea on the tripe-double until after the game, when John Bateman told me. I really don’t look at the stats during the game,” Crean said. “But that’s phenomenal. It's incredible when you think how long they've played basketball here. Really, he had a quadruple-double, because he had 10 deflections, which is important to me.”
High fives
Dave McMahon compiled the important stats from Tuesday’s win. In addition to Wheeler’s triple-double, forward Toumani Camara posted a career-high 22 points. This beat his previous high of 19, which he scored in games against North Georgia, Jacksonville and Cincinnati.
Zeus
Looking back at the opening baseball series
