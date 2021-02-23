UGASports - LISTEN: A detailed look at why UGA doesn't need to panic at cornerback

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young examine every cornerback on Georgia's roster to better understand how the Bulldogs will practice at that position. The guys field questions from our listeners and we wrap the show with a fan favorite segment: Storytime with Coach D.

Plus coach Donnan has a thought about Lovasea Carroll you need to check out.

