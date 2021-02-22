With a commitment date set for May 7, three-star defensive back Emory Floyd knows he's not going to be able to take college visits to inspect his options before making a decision.

That's no problem for the Hillgrove standout.

“I'm looking for whatever school is family-oriented and talks not only with me but also with my family members. I'd like to go on visits and stuff, but I really just want to find the school that’s right for me, so I can get recruiting done.”