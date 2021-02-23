 UGASports - High Fives
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 22:06:14 -0600') }} football

High Fives

Dave McMahon
@dave_mc_stats

Georgia basketball has had a nice little run recently.

First, the Lady Bulldogs defeated archrival Tennessee on Sunday for a season sweep. Then, on Tuesday, the men's team beat the LSU Tigers to avenge an earlier season loss. During the game we saw a historic moment: Sahvir Wheeler became the first Georgia men's player to record a triple-double.

We have more on that and plenty of compelling stats in this edition of High Fives.

1- On Saturday, Wheeler scored a career-high 27 points against the Gators; Tuesday, he had a triple-double. The latter was the first such feat by an SEC player all season. The 5'10" sophomore had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 13 assists. The 13 assists were two shy of the school record 15, set by Gino Gianfrancesco in 1972.

Other Dawgs have approached triple-doubles of their own, but only Wheeler pulled it off for the men. Here are the close calls since 1996:

Near Triple-Doubles by a Georgia Bulldog since 1996
Date Opponent Points / Rebounds / Assists

Chris Daniels

1/30/02

South Carolina

10 / 9 / 8

Chris Daniels

2/8/03

Tennessee

14 / 12 / 8

Mike Mercer

12/19/06

Jacksonville

21 / 8 / 11

Sundiata Gaines

2/17/07

Auburn

21 / 9 / 9

Sundiata Gaines

2/16/08

Tennessee

23 / 9 / 8

Nemi Djurisic

11/23/14

FAU

8 / 10 / 8
*** Georgia has never had a player with double-digit steals or blocks in a game

2 - Toumani Camara was also a key factor in the game with a career-high 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting. He added ten rebounds. The 22 points were three points better than his previous high. In conference play, he had scored 15 points on several occasions—but Tuesday night was something special.

Toumani Camara's Highest Point Totals
Points (Field Goals) Game Result

2/23/21 vs. LSU

22 (9/12)

Win

12/2/20 vs. North Georgia

19 (8/18)

Win

12/4/20 vs. Jacksoville

19 (8/13)

Win

12/19/20 vs. Cincinnati

19 (7/10)

Win

12/23/19 vs. Georgia Southern

16 (8/8)

Win

3 - Wheeler and Camara have been two of Georgia's key contributors this season. Camara has an SEC leading seven double-doubles this season. If you add Tye Fagan's and Andrew Garcia's double-doubles from earlier this season, it brings Georgia's total to 15. Last season, Georgia had nine double-doubles (Rayshaun Hammond with six and Anthony Edwards with three). Since the end of the 2000 season, the 15 double-doubles are the fourth-most by a Bulldog team in that time period.

Most Double-Doubles by a Georgia Team since 2000
1999-00 2001-02 2017-18 2020-21

20 double-doubles

18

18

15

Anthony Evans (10)

Chris Daniels (7)

Yante Maten (14)

Toumani Camara (7)

Shon Coleman (7)

Steve Thomas (4)

Derek Ogbeide (3)

Sahvir Wheeler (6)

Adrian Jones (2)

Jarvis Hayes (2)

Juwan Parker (1)

Tye Fagan (1)

Shawn Fields (1)

Jonas Hayes (2)

Andrew Garcia (1)

Ezra Williams (2)

Rashad Wright (1)

4 - K.D. Johnson was red hot again. The freshman scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half to help put the Tigers away. Johnson made 5-of-9 field goals including 2-of-5 from long distance. He was also 9-for-14 from the free-throw line (which was exactly half of the team's 18-of-28 performance). Johnson has played just 13 games for the Bulldogs, but in four of them, he's scored 20 or more points. In the previous two games, he struggled so it is nice to see him back on track.

K.D. Johnson - Last 3 Games
Tuesday vs. LSU 2 previous games combined

Points

21

18

Field Goals

5 / 9

5 / 18

3-pt Field Goals

2 / 5

1 / 6

Free Throws

9 / 14

7 / 10

5 - Tye Fagan also had a great night as he put up 18 points and was 7-for-10 from the field. Making a high percentage is nothing new for the 6'3" guard. He needs one more field goal to be officially on this list, but we will include him just to show how impressive the achievement is. Here are the highest percentages a Bulldog has ever had in a season.

Highest FG Percentage in a Season by A Georgia Bulldog 
Season Field Goals Percentage

Lavon Mercer

1978-1979

146 / 227

64.3

Bob Lienhard

1969-1970

215 / 340

63.2

Lavon Mercer

1979-1980

121 / 198

61.1

Tye Fagan

2020-2021

99 / 167

59.3

Jim Youngblood

1966-1967

140 / 237

59.1

Derek Ogbeide

2017-2018

101 / 171

59.1
*** Minimum 100 Field Goal makes

Also...

The 13-point winning margin (91-78) made the Bulldogs 7-5 in games decided by double-digits this season, but this was the first one coming against an SEC team.

Georgia tied a season-low total of 11 turnovers, matching its performance vs. Kentucky on January 20th. Also, the 11 was half of what the Bulldogs had the last time they played LSU (22 on January 6th).

Georgia had 47 rebounds, compared to LSU's 40. That was the most rebounds Georgia's had against a SEC opponent this season, and fourth-most this year. The Bulldogs have been averaging 31.4 in their last five contests.

Georgia is 11-0 in games they've led at the half. In Tom Crean's three seasons leading the Bulldogs, he's 31-8 with an intermission advantage.

Wheeler now has 165 assists on the season. That's the second most ever by a Bulldog. Pertha Robinson had 169 during the 1994-1995 season.

Justin Kier connected on only one field goal attempt. It was a three-pointer through which gave him exactly 100 for his career.

Andrew Garcia ended Tuesday's game with just two points. He's still eight shy of 1,000 in his career.

Despite this being the first triple-double in Georgia men's basketball history, the Lady Bulldogs have made the benchmark three times. Teresa Edwards, Tracy Henderson, and Shacobia Barbee have made it happen.


(cover photo courtesy of Georgia Sports Communications)


