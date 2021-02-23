UGASports - High Fives

Georgia basketball has had a nice little run recently. First, the Lady Bulldogs defeated archrival Tennessee on Sunday for a season sweep. Then, on Tuesday, the men's team beat the LSU Tigers to avenge an earlier season loss. During the game we saw a historic moment: Sahvir Wheeler became the first Georgia men's player to record a triple-double. We have more on that and plenty of compelling stats in this edition of High Fives. 1- On Saturday, Wheeler scored a career-high 27 points against the Gators; Tuesday, he had a triple-double. The latter was the first such feat by an SEC player all season. The 5'10" sophomore had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 13 assists. The 13 assists were two shy of the school record 15, set by Gino Gianfrancesco in 1972. Other Dawgs have approached triple-doubles of their own, but only Wheeler pulled it off for the men. Here are the close calls since 1996:

Near Triple-Doubles by a Georgia Bulldog since 1996 Date Opponent Points / Rebounds / Assists Chris Daniels 1/30/02 South Carolina 10 / 9 / 8 Chris Daniels 2/8/03 Tennessee 14 / 12 / 8 Mike Mercer 12/19/06 Jacksonville 21 / 8 / 11 Sundiata Gaines 2/17/07 Auburn 21 / 9 / 9 Sundiata Gaines 2/16/08 Tennessee 23 / 9 / 8 Nemi Djurisic 11/23/14 FAU 8 / 10 / 8

2 - Toumani Camara was also a key factor in the game with a career-high 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting. He added ten rebounds. The 22 points were three points better than his previous high. In conference play, he had scored 15 points on several occasions—but Tuesday night was something special.

Toumani Camara's Highest Point Totals Points (Field Goals) Game Result 2/23/21 vs. LSU 22 (9/12) Win 12/2/20 vs. North Georgia 19 (8/18) Win 12/4/20 vs. Jacksoville 19 (8/13) Win 12/19/20 vs. Cincinnati 19 (7/10) Win 12/23/19 vs. Georgia Southern 16 (8/8) Win

3 - Wheeler and Camara have been two of Georgia's key contributors this season. Camara has an SEC leading seven double-doubles this season. If you add Tye Fagan's and Andrew Garcia's double-doubles from earlier this season, it brings Georgia's total to 15. Last season, Georgia had nine double-doubles (Rayshaun Hammond with six and Anthony Edwards with three). Since the end of the 2000 season, the 15 double-doubles are the fourth-most by a Bulldog team in that time period.

Most Double-Doubles by a Georgia Team since 2000 1999-00 2001-02 2017-18 2020-21 20 double-doubles 18 18 15 Anthony Evans (10) Chris Daniels (7) Yante Maten (14) Toumani Camara (7) Shon Coleman (7) Steve Thomas (4) Derek Ogbeide (3) Sahvir Wheeler (6) Adrian Jones (2) Jarvis Hayes (2) Juwan Parker (1) Tye Fagan (1) Shawn Fields (1) Jonas Hayes (2) Andrew Garcia (1) Ezra Williams (2) Rashad Wright (1)

4 - K.D. Johnson was red hot again. The freshman scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half to help put the Tigers away. Johnson made 5-of-9 field goals including 2-of-5 from long distance. He was also 9-for-14 from the free-throw line (which was exactly half of the team's 18-of-28 performance). Johnson has played just 13 games for the Bulldogs, but in four of them, he's scored 20 or more points. In the previous two games, he struggled so it is nice to see him back on track.

K.D. Johnson - Last 3 Games Tuesday vs. LSU 2 previous games combined Points 21 18 Field Goals 5 / 9 5 / 18 3-pt Field Goals 2 / 5 1 / 6 Free Throws 9 / 14 7 / 10

5 - Tye Fagan also had a great night as he put up 18 points and was 7-for-10 from the field. Making a high percentage is nothing new for the 6'3" guard. He needs one more field goal to be officially on this list, but we will include him just to show how impressive the achievement is. Here are the highest percentages a Bulldog has ever had in a season.

Highest FG Percentage in a Season by A Georgia Bulldog Season Field Goals Percentage Lavon Mercer 1978-1979 146 / 227 64.3 Bob Lienhard 1969-1970 215 / 340 63.2 Lavon Mercer 1979-1980 121 / 198 61.1 Tye Fagan 2020-2021 99 / 167 59.3 Jim Youngblood 1966-1967 140 / 237 59.1 Derek Ogbeide 2017-2018 101 / 171 59.1