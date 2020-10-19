UGASports - The Daily Recap: Looking back at Georgia's loss to Alabama

Here is the Oct. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Tide won turnover battle

In a game featuring two of the top teams in the nation, turnovers became crucial.

During Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia, the Bulldogs turned the ball over three times with quarterback Stetson Bennett throwing three interceptions. Conversely, the Crimson Tide only committed one turnover, which was an early pick from quarterback Mac Jones.

Head coach Kirby Smart appeared to defend two of Bennett’s interceptions while somewhat acknowledging the quarterback’s fault on the throw across his body and across the field.

“He made a couple of bonehead mistakes (earlier) in the game and got away with them, but some of them (interceptions) weren’t his fault,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He had a batted ball that was a pick, he had a ball that I don’t know for sure, but I thought Jermaine should have caught. It went up Jermaine’s hands a little bit, and they picked it off.”

Did Monken take notes?

In my postgame column, I wrote about offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s decision not to stick with a run-oriented attack when that aspect of the offense was working the best.

It was an area Georgia figured to exploit since Alabama hasn't been as strong up the middle as previous seasons. And after the game was over, even head coach Kirby Smart seemed to wish the Bulldogs would have helped Bennett out more with its running game.

“We’ve got to help (Bennett) with the run game around him,” Smart said. “We can’t throw the ball that many times and hope to be effective.”

QB accuracy

Among his postgame thoughts, Brent Rollins wrote about how dangerous Alabama is due to how accurate quarterback Mac Jones has been through four games. When you combine Jones with his receiving targets, it’s a recipe for disaster for almost any defense.

As it pertains to Bennett in this department, Rollins believes the coaching staff can help him achieve better accuracy based on what he’s shown to date. One area that could help, Rollins wrote, would be to have Bennett throw off of play action more.

“Outside of who was getting the targets, Todd Monken called a ‘let's go win it’ game as opposed to a ‘let's just hang around as long as possible’ game,” Rollins wrote. “The Bulldogs increased their percent play-action/RPO by 10 percent above their season average to 31 percent. The big-play opportunities were just missed.

"For the season, Mac Jones has thrown off play-action on 46 percent of his attempts while Bennett is now up to 27 percent. It needs to keep going up. Continually adding play-action, RPOs and even bootlegs should help Bennett and also hopefully help get Pickens and Jackson open and involved down the field more."

Was the defense overrated?

After shutting down Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee, it looked like Georgia had the best defense in the nation. Then it was forced to face an Alabama offense with weapons everywhere and it gave up 41 points.

Anthony Dasher wonders if the defense wasn’t as good as everyone thought it was.

“The Bulldogs had been excellent in their previous games, but the fact this success was coming against the likes of Auburn, Tennessee, and Arkansas had me a wee bit concerned,” Dasher wrote. “What's the old cliché? You're never as good as you think you are? That was my fear going in, and unfortunately, Alabama proved that correct. I was thinking the same might also be true for Alabama, but Nick Saban’s team showed that having high-end players at key offensive positions was the difference.”

Tide torched secondary

It was a rough night for the Georgia secondary as Jones threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

“We have to play better as a secondary,” safety Richard LeCounte said. “We gave up some big plays they were able to capitalize on. They have perfect throws, perfect catches, and we were playing a great ball club in Alabama.”

Dawgs only get halfway again

Seth Rainey wrote that Georgia once again picked one half to look great against Alabama, while looking like it just isn’t at that level in the other.

“In the end, it came down to which team was executing enough at the end of drives to put points on the board,” Rainey wrote. “And for the last thirty minutes on Saturday, Georgia was incapable of doing so. Missed opportunities and points off of turnovers were the deciding factor in this matchup.

“If Georgia is to meet Alabama again at the end of the season, the Bulldogs must start playing two full halves instead of just one.”

By the numbers

Dave McMahon compiled all the important stats from Alabama’s win over Georgia, including the fact that the Bulldogs have now lost six consecutive games to the Crimson Tide.

He’s swifty