TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – It was said that whoever won the turnover battle Saturday night in Tuscaloosa would wind up winning the game.

That wound up being exactly the case as two second-half interceptions by Stetson Bennett led to a pair of touchdowns that Alabama used to salt away a 41-24 win.

“The first one was a batted ball. The second was tipped up,” Bennett said. “The third one, I was trying to do too much and just threw it across my body. It wasn’t smart, and I just threw it right to the guy.”

After Alabama jumped ahead 27-24 early in the third, it appeared Bennett was about to bring the Bulldogs right back before a pass across the middle was intercepted at the 2-yard line by Malachi Moore, who returned it 42 yards to the Alabama 44.

Six plays later, Najee Harris rolled in from the 2, after a pass interference against Eric Stokes on a third-down gave the Crimson Tide a first-and-goal.

On Georgia’s ensuing possession, Bennett throw his third pick, courtesy of safety Daniel Wright, who brought the football to the Georgia 35-yad line. Twelve plays later, the Crimson Tide was in the end zone again.

“He made a couple of bonehead mistakes (earlier) in the game and got away with them, but some of them (interceptions) weren’t his fault,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He had a batted ball that was a pick, he had a ball that I don’t know for sure, but I thought Jermaine should have caught. It went up Jermaine’s hands a little bit, and they picked it off.”

Bennett has certainly had better days.

Along with the three interceptions, Alabama was able to tip or block seven balls during the course of the game. Bennett finished the game by completing 18 of 40 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns to go with the three picks.

“There were another couple of poor decisions that he got away with, that happened in the Tennessee game,” Smart said. “He threw a ball deep into Cover-2 that he wasn’t supposed to. So, he's not perfect. He's learning, he's growing up; he also made some good throws. He made some plays, and even made some checks to put us in good situations. But Stetson has just got to play within himself and allow people to help around him.”