UGASports - By the Numbers

1 – On the first offensive play from scrimmage, Richard LeCounte made a diving catch and intercepted a Mac Jones pass. It was just the second pick that Jones has thrown this season. The interception was LeCounte’s third of the season, which now leads the team. It was also the only turnover forced by the Dawgs in the game.

3 – For the third meeting in a row, the Bulldogs had a halftime lead over the Crimson Tide, but failed to hold on. Georgia is 39-4 when leading at the half under Kirby Smart.

3 – Stetson Bennett IV had three interceptions in the game, including one on the third offensive play for the Dawgs. Bennett had zero this season coming in, and one in his career prior to Saturday’s game.

3 – Georgia’s defense notched another three sacks in the game. Jermaine Johnson, Malik Herring, and Nakobe Dean each had one.

4- Freshman Jermaine Burton set personal records with four receptions, 58 yards receiving, and one touchdown (the first of his career).

5 – Zamir White led the Bulldogs with ten rushing attempts for 57 yards. White also added another rushing touchdown. It was his team-leading fifth touchdown rush this season and his fifth straight game of having at least one.

5 – George Pickens had a team-leading five receptions on Saturday. He had eight in his first three games combined.

6 – Alabama has now won six games in a row Over UGA. It's the most by either team in the series. They have won five in a row two other times, and Georgia had a five-game streak as well, from 1910 to 1916.

20 – Julian Rochester made his 20th career start for the Bulldogs, but his first since 2018.

21 – Georgia’s defense allowed 21 second-half points to Alabama. Prior to Saturday, the Bulldogs allowed six second-half points all season.

22 - Saban is 22-0 against his former assistant coaches. He's 3-0 vs. Smart.

33 – Alabama had 33 first downs. It was the first time a Georgia opponent had over 30 since Georgia Tech had 32 in 2014.

35+ – This was the 17th game in a row in which Alabama scored 35 or more points.

41 – Georgia allowed 41 points on Saturday (after allowing 37 in first three games combined). It was the first time the Bulldogs allowed over 40 points since the 2018 Rose Bowl against Oklahoma.

82 – Bennett connected with James Cook with an 82-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. It was the longest play by the Bulldogs this season and the longest touchdown reception since Aaron Murray connected with Reggie Davis for a school-record 98-yard pass play against North Texas in 2013.

101 – James Cook had 101 yards receiving on four receptions. Cook became the first Georgia running back since Tyson Browning—at LSU in 2003—with over 100 yards receiving in a game.

167/161 – DeVonta Smith had 167 yards receiving, and Jaylen Waddle had 161. It was the first time a pair of Alabama receivers each had over 150 in a game.

306 – Georgia has now connected on 306 consecutive extra points. That crazy total is now an NCAA record.

357 – Dawg-opponent running backs had 357 consecutive rushes in which they did not score a rushing touchdown. Najee Harris ended that by scoring from two-yards out, late in the third quarter.

417 – Mac Jones has three consecutive 400-yard pass games. His three ties Tua Tagovailoa for most in Alabama school history, and his 417 yards was the third-highest yard total allowed by a Georgia opponent (Jared Lorenzen 528 and Dusty Bonner 421 had more).





