The Daily Recap: Ladd McConkey on how he improved in first year

Here is the Sept. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. McConkey’s preparation A year ago, receiver Ladd McConkey was a first-year player relegated to the scout team. This past Saturday, the young redshirt freshman scored the first two touchdowns of his collegiate career in a 62-0 rout over Vanderbilt. McConkey first scored on a 12-yard reception that he high-pointed in the end zone. His next score came on a reverse that went for a 24-yard rushing score.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5icmIsIHdhdGNoaW5nIHRoaXMgb24gcmVwZWF0IGFsbCBkYXk8YnI+ PGJyPkZpcnN0IG9mIG1hbnkgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vbGFkZG1jY29ua2V5MDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGxh ZGRtY2NvbmtleTAyPC9hPiDwn5mMPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRGF3Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Rhd2dzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bWtqVmFJY3B1UyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21ralZhSWNwdVM8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgR2VvcmdpYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE0NDIyNDgwODA3MzMwNzM0MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Throughout the season, McConkey has received more playing time than anyone initially thought due to injuries experienced at the position group. And it culminated in his performance at Vanderbilt, which saw him come down with four catches for 62 yards and the receiving score to go with the rushing touchdown. McConkey has made the most of his opportunity and has showcased his speed through Georgia’s first four games. Following Saturday’s victory, McConkey explained that his time on the scout team helped prepare him for this moment, considering how great Georgia’s defensive depth is. ​​"I feel like I made a good jump just going against the defense," McConkey said. "If you can’t get better going against them, then something’s wrong. I know if I can do it against them, then I can do it against anybody. That’s really where it’s come from, just them making me better, and everything like that." Still work to do in the run game Anthony Dasher wrote that head coach Kirby Smart still wants to see further improvement in the run game, even though that area produced well against Vanderbilt. “​​Even with Saturday’s 241-yard rushing effort, the Bulldogs still haven't exactly shown they can lean on an opposing defense in the manner they have in previous years,” Dasher wrote. “The offensive line is built somewhat differently from the ones we’ve recently seen, and Smart is correct when he states that teams are putting more players in the box. “Still, Smart himself also said he’d like to start getting more out of the running game. One has to think he was referring to the failed fourth-down attempt at the Vanderbilt goal line, when a James Cook run up the middle failed to pick up the necessary yard, despite having Owen Condon, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter in as extra blockers.” Postgame Overreaction Show

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2xsZWdlR2Ft ZURheT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29sbGVnZUdhbWVEYXk8L2E+ IGlzIGNvbWluZyB0byB0aGUg8J2QhPCdkIvwnZCI8J2Qk/CdkIQgYXRtb3Nw aGVyZSBpbiBjb2xsZWdlIGZvb3RiYWxsITxicj5EYXdnIE5hdGlvbiBhcyBh bHdheXMgd2lsbCBiZTo8YnI+PGJyPvCdkIRhcmx5IDxicj7wnZCLb3VkPGJy PvCdkIhudGVuc2UgPGJyPvCdkJNvdWdoPGJyPvCdkIRsZWN0cmljIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BVEQ/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBVEQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NLNGFjNjVxZDUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zSzRh YzY1cWQ1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHZW9y Z2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2Vv cmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQyMTcxMzcxMDAyNDEzMDYwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Isaiah Wilson asks for another chance

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1RpdGFucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Rp dGFuczwvYT4gZmlyc3Qgcm91bmQgcGljayBJc2FpYWggV2lsc29uIHdpdGgg YSBzZWNvbmQtY2hhbmNlIG1lc3NhZ2Ugb24gSUcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzE5YmRmcEprb0wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xOWJkZnBKa29M PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJ1Y2sgUmVpc2luZyAoQEJ1Y2tSZWlzaW5nKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J1Y2tSZWlzaW5nL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDQxOTE2NTUwOTgyNjg4NzczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Justin Tucker, the GOAT of kickers

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ESUQgVEhBVCBKVVNUIEhBUFBFTj8hPyE8YnI+PGJyPkpVU1RJTiBU VUNLRVIgNjYtWUFSRCBGSUVMRCBHT0FMIEZPUiBUSEUgV0lOISA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUmF2ZW5zRmxvY2s/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSYXZlbnNGbG9jazwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0x5SGtTVWl3azkiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9MeUhrU1Vpd2s5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCAoQE5GTCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDIy MTk5MzQxNzY1OTU5NzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDI2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Outside the Vent Clemson’s Bryan Bresee has a torn ACL, Will Shipley is out 3-4 weeks. Ohio State dismissed a senior LB after an odd blowup on the sideline. A Utah player was killed in a Salt Lake City shooting. About JFQ Lending