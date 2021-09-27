The Daily Recap: Ladd McConkey on how he improved in first year
Here is the Sept. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
McConkey’s preparation
A year ago, receiver Ladd McConkey was a first-year player relegated to the scout team.
This past Saturday, the young redshirt freshman scored the first two touchdowns of his collegiate career in a 62-0 rout over Vanderbilt. McConkey first scored on a 12-yard reception that he high-pointed in the end zone. His next score came on a reverse that went for a 24-yard rushing score.
Throughout the season, McConkey has received more playing time than anyone initially thought due to injuries experienced at the position group. And it culminated in his performance at Vanderbilt, which saw him come down with four catches for 62 yards and the receiving score to go with the rushing touchdown.
McConkey has made the most of his opportunity and has showcased his speed through Georgia’s first four games.
Following Saturday’s victory, McConkey explained that his time on the scout team helped prepare him for this moment, considering how great Georgia’s defensive depth is.
"I feel like I made a good jump just going against the defense," McConkey said. "If you can’t get better going against them, then something’s wrong. I know if I can do it against them, then I can do it against anybody. That’s really where it’s come from, just them making me better, and everything like that."
Still work to do in the run game
Anthony Dasher wrote that head coach Kirby Smart still wants to see further improvement in the run game, even though that area produced well against Vanderbilt.
“Even with Saturday’s 241-yard rushing effort, the Bulldogs still haven't exactly shown they can lean on an opposing defense in the manner they have in previous years,” Dasher wrote. “The offensive line is built somewhat differently from the ones we’ve recently seen, and Smart is correct when he states that teams are putting more players in the box.
“Still, Smart himself also said he’d like to start getting more out of the running game. One has to think he was referring to the failed fourth-down attempt at the Vanderbilt goal line, when a James Cook run up the middle failed to pick up the necessary yard, despite having Owen Condon, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter in as extra blockers.”
Postgame Overreaction Show
No one scores
Regardless of which unit is on the field, no one on the UGA defense wants to allow the opponent to score a touchdown. That’s at least what outside linebacker Nolan Smith said following Georgia’s shutout over Vanderbilt.
“We say nobody is in our end zone, and we mean that. I don’t care if we’re playing the New England Patriots,” Smith said. “It’s a mindset, you’ve got to have that mindset. If you’ve got the mindset that they’re going to go out there, if you say the other team is going to score 21 points, they’re going to score 21 points. We don’t want to let anyone in the end zone, period. That’s not just my mindset. It’s the coaches' mindset, it’s the players' mindset—that’s something we buy into as the team’s standard on defense.”
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled a number of important stats following Georgia’s demolition derby over Vanderbilt. Of note, Georgia averaged 7 yards per play while the Commodores only managed 1.7 yards per play. Vanderbilt’s 77 yards allowed was the first time Georgia held a team to under 100 since 2009, when Tennessee Tech totaled only 55.
‘It’s about Vanderbilt’
Following the blowout loss, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said his team’s defeat had more to do with the Commodores failing to execute than anything Georgia did.
Bless his heart.
Following the future
Blayne Gilmer assembled the Friday night numbers that Georgia’s slew of commits and high-priority targets put up this past weekend. Gilmer noted the outings from players such as Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans), Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.), Kayin Lee (Cedar Grove, Ellenwood, Ga.), Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.), and many more.
Elite is now an acronym
Isaiah Wilson asks for another chance
Justin Tucker, the GOAT of kickers
Outside the Vent
Clemson’s Bryan Bresee has a torn ACL, Will Shipley is out 3-4 weeks.
Ohio State dismissed a senior LB after an odd blowup on the sideline.
A Utah player was killed in a Salt Lake City shooting.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!
JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Equal Housing Lender