The Commodores' postgame comments: ‘It’s about Vanderbilt’

Following No. 2 Georgia’s 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt this afternoon, postgame comments made by Commodore head coach Clark Lea and a couple of his selected players mostly consisted of coach- and player-speak, while suggesting the blowout result was more about what Vanderbilt did not do rather than what Georgia did.

“We came out flat, we turned the ball over, we made mistakes in the special teams area,” Lea said. “Look, it doesn’t matter who you play against, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. So, for me, this isn’t about [Georgia]. It’s about us. It’s about how we perform. It’s about the things we can do.”

Lee added that Georgia was a “good” team, and deservingly ranked high, but the head coach was only interested in how his team could “find our highest level of performance.”

Speaking of a high level of performance, the Georgia offense totaled 532 total yards, 208 of which were gained in the first quarter alone. The Bulldogs’ 241 rushing yards were their most since having back-to-back 300-yard rushing games against South Carolina and Missouri last season.

Still, the Commodores were not necessarily focused on anything Georgia accomplished against them.

“The focus is about us, as a defense as a whole,” said senior defensive end and captain Elijah McAllister, who totaled three tackles. “It’s really nothing [Georgia] did super-crazy [on offense]. It was just really all about us and our execution on defense.”