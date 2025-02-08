Preview: No. 22 Mississippi State at Georgia

Ask the 15 players on Georgia’s basketball team what has been the craziest crowd reaction in Stegeman Coliseum and you might get 15 answers.

Considering the Bulldogs are 13-1 at home with the only loss a two-point loss to top-ranked Auburn, it’s easy to understand why.

“There's been too many times, but I think the first time I noticed it was when Savo (Drezgic) scored his first point. I think it was when he scored a three against Texas Southern. Man, it was like a bomb,” junior RJ Godfrey said. “Everyone went crazy. We got some good fans, especially our students … those guys are crazy.”

Dylan James took it a step further.

“The fans are legendary every game,” James said. “But if I could think of a specific moment, I would say when we were playing South Carolina, and Blue (Cain) hit a transition three off my assist. The student section, they just went an uproar.”

Both Godfrey and James hope the crowd is in good voice Saturday night when Georgia welcomes No. 22 Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) to Stegeman Coliseum for another huge SEC game.

With eight league games to go – four at home and four on the road – Georgia needs to make them all count.

James is confident that they will.

When school athletic officials made the decision to move students closer to floor, many longtime ticket holders were not pleased.

However, there’s little argument over the impact it’s made.

Stegeman Coliseum has gone from a facility that was not that intimidating for visiting teams to one where it’s extremely difficult to play.

“They don’t hold back,” James said. “They do a good job of giving us that home-court advantage.”

For visiting teams, that’s bad news. For the Bulldogs, it can be a little funny.

“The students are so close to the court now and everything, I can hear every word they say, calling my name, calling Blue’s name,” Godfrey said. “We're all interacting with them. They're awesome.”