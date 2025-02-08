The chip on Slate Alford's shoulder could pay off big for Bulldogs

After the season he had for Georgia, it was thought Slate Alford’s days as a Bulldog were over.

But after not getting drafted and subsequently turning down opportunities to go pro, the former Mississippi State transfer decided to return for another year in Athens.

His reasons were twofold. One, to show major league teams he’s willing to make tweaks to his game. Two, he wants to help Georgia to the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

“We came up short, but that left a sting. That's probably good,” Alford said. “You see an NC State team walking the field in circles with their flag. I mean, it leaves a sting.”

The Bulldogs haven’t been shy about discussing their stated goal. After being defeated by the Wolfpack in the third and deciding game of the Super Regionals, getting to Omaha is THE focus for this year’s team.

Even with Charlie Condon and Corey Collins no longer on the team, Johnson’s new additions – both in the field and on the mound – have many experts predicting Georgia will do precisely that.

Alford – who can play third, second, and DH – will play a key role in whatever success the team has.

Alford, a starter in all 60 games, hit .300 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI for the Bulldogs. But scouts wanted to see more.

With 63 strikeouts in 267 at-bats, Alford’s penchant for chasing pitches out of the zone is one of the areas he’s looking to improve.

He’s also in better shape.

After playing last year at 230 pounds, Alford is listed at a svelte 212 this spring.

“I think now it's kind of that chip on his shoulder. He's come back and wants to show people he can do it in this league again,” skipper Wes Johnson said. “There’s going to be no doubt about his opportunity in professional baseball. It’s ‘Hey, I got a chip on my shoulder with him. I want to show some people that I can get a little faster if you think that's what I need to do. I won’t chase as much at the plate if that's what you need me to do.’ Next year, or meaning this year, there's going to be no doubt.”

Alford said he’s not the only Bulldog who feels that way. On a team with 16 transfers, all share the chip he’s feeling.

“Yeah, we’ve got a lot of guys that got a chip on their shoulder,” Alford said. “We're ready to play someone else.”

That’s certainly understandable.

Due to renovations at Foley Field, Georgia did not schedule an exhibition game during the fall as it typically does.

When the Bulldogs step on the field at UNC-Wilmington next Friday for their season-opener against Quinnipiac, it will be their first game against another team since losing to North Carolina State in the Super Regionals.

Alford joked he and Georgia’s other hitters want to hit against pitchers other than their own.

“We’ve got some studs on the mound,” Alford said. “Like I said, we're just really excited.”

Depth is not expected to be an issue.

Alford agreed that this year’s squad could actually be deeper than last year’s. Even with the loss of Condon, Collins, and Fernando Gonzalez, he believes Georgia's current roster will carry the team to many wins this spring.

“Tre Phelps was saying something about it. Who's ever in that batter's box is our best guy,” Alford said. “We’ve got depth and I think we pride ourselves on that.”