By the Numbers (Vanderbilt Game)

0 – Vanderbilt scored zero points. It was the first time the Bulldogs shut out the Commodores since 2010, and the first time in Nashville since 1971. It was also the sixth shutout overall by the Dawgs under Kirby Smart.

1 – Kenny McIntosh had his first touchdown rush of the season. He had a touchdown reception against UAB, but this is the first one on the ground in 2021.

1 and 1 – For the second straight game, Georgia had a player with a touchdown rush and a touchdown reception. Last week, it was James Cook, and this week it was two players. Brock Bowers had two touchdown receptions and a rushing touchdown, and Ladd McConkey had one of each as well. It was McConkey’s first career touchdown scores.

2 – Bowers had two touchdown catches. It was the second time he's had two in a game. He had two against UAB. It was just the sixth time in the 2000s that Georgia has had a tight end with two touchdown receptions in a game (two for Bowers, Leonard Pope, Aron White, Arthur Lynch, and Jeb Blazevich).

2 – The Dawgs defense had two interceptions on Saturday. Christopher Smith had the second of his career while Kamari Lassiter added his first.

3 – Six different Dawgs led the team in total tackles with three each. Robert Beal, Latavious Brini, Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, and Tramel Walthour had the honors. Beal also added his first sack of the season.

4 – Three different players led Georgia with four receptions each. Bowers, McConkey, and Jermaine Burton were the team leaders for the game.

4-0 – For the fourth time in six seasons, a Kirby Smart-led Bulldog team has started the season 4-0.

7.0 to 1.7 – Georgia averaged seven yards a play for the game, while Vanderbilt just 1.7.

9-for-10 – JT Daniels was almost perfect as he completed nine-of-ten passes. The next two passes he threw following the lone incompletion went for touchdowns.

10 – Daijun Edwards led all Georgia players with ten rushing attempts. He entered the game with eight attempts this season. His ten carries went for 46 yards and a score.

11-for-15 – Stetson Bennett threw the most passes in the game. He had a touchdown pass, and he threw an interception in the contest.

12 – Bowers’ 12-yard touchdown was the first time a Bulldog tight end was credited with a rushing touchdown since Isaac Nauta was credited with one in 2018 versus Tennessee. Nauta’s came after Jake Fromm fumbled the ball, and Nauta scooped the ball and ran for the score.

13 – Vanderbilt’s longest offensive play went for 13 yards. It was a run by Mike Wright late in the first quarter.

16 – Zamir White had a 1-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. It was also his 16th career touchdown from the ground, and the tenth time in his last 14 games that he's had at least one.

28 to 4 - The Bulldogs had 28 first downs on Saturday. It's the most in a game this season. On the other side, the Commodores had just four for the game. It's the lowest a Georgia team has allowed in at least 25 seasons (my database does not go beyond 1996 in that category).

31 and 36 – Jack Podlesny made both of his field goal attempts for the game (31 and 36 yards). Entering Saturday, he made just half of his four attempts.

35 – Georgia scored 35 points in the first quarter against Vanderbilt. In its first three games combined, Georgia had 35 points in the first quarter. In the 2000s, Georgia has scored 35 points in one quarter just one previous time (2nd quarter vs. Murray State in 2019).

59 – Georgia defeated Vanderbilt for the 59th time in series history. Only Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Kentucky have more losses than Vanderbilt against Georgia.

62 – Georgia’s 62 points was the third time that Georgia has scored 60 or more points under Smart (66 vs. UMass in 2018 and 63 vs. Murray State in 2019). It was the most points against an SEC team since scoring 75 against Florida in 1942. The 62-point margin of victory was also the largest margin in a conference game since that same Cocktail Party blowout.

77 – Vanderbilt had 77 total net yards. It was the first time Georgia allowed fewer than 100 total net yards in a game since allowing 55 to Tennessee Tech in 2009.

532 – The Bulldogs amassed 532 yards of total offense. It is the second highest total by the Dawgs this season after having 539 against UAB.





