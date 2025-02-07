One aspect of UGA has wide receiver Deion Thomas' attention

Many things can catch the attention of recruits.
Three-star receiver Deion Thomas Jr. picked up on one aspect of Georgia's program during his February 1 visit to Athens. But it wasn't facilities or NIL or even the scheme of the Bulldog offense.
South Carolina commit Peyton Dyer talks about his most recent visit to Georgia.
Georgia once again impressed Rivals250 defensive tackle Preston Carey during a visit to Athens.
Georgia has recently offered and hosted in-state receiver Craig Dandridge.
A near triple-double by Blue Cain helped propel the Bulldogs to a big home win Wednesday night against LSU.
Kirby Smart has added to his football staff with the hiring of former South Carolina standout Bryson Allen-Williams.
