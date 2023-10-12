Here is the Oc. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Easing McConkey back in

Head coach Kirby Smart said the plan has been to ease receiver Ladd McConkey back into the offensive game-plan as he ramps back into game shape. McConkey missed the first four games of the season due to a back injury and has been limited in the past two games.

Of course, against Kentucky there was no need to get him involved as the Bulldogs routed the Wildcats 51-13.

“Ladd’s done a great job. He’s in a similar position now to last week. He’s able to do a few things at practice; we’ve been really smart trying not to aggravate it, but at the same time find a role,” Smart said. “It’s a very delicate balance that I don’t think there’s a right or clear-cut answer. But we’re working our way through the process and trying to figure out the best way to have him available and 100 percent for games.”

At running back, Kendall Milton had his best game of the season against Kentucky, totaling eight carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. Milton said Georgia’s backfield should receive a boost now that he and Daijun Edwards are fully healthy.

“I feel great about it, me and Daijun back. We both came in as freshmen together, and we were those young guys on the third team working together, and just to be out this point now where we’re both healthy and at a point where we can both be on the field together is exciting, cause we’re out there every day together,” Milton said. “We let each other know, 'Oh you should’ve hit that gap, or you should’ve done this or that,' so we just try to push each other to be great, so to be able to go out there and have success with somebody that makes me better every day. I’m excited.”

Milton applauds Bell

Milton was asked about Dillon Bell taking on a role at running back due to the injuries the position experienced early in the year.

"He's been super accepting of his role on the team," Milton said. "He hasn't complained or anything. When I was off to the side and he first came to the running back group, it wasn't like any complaining. He wasn't tripping off of leaving the receiving room for that time. He just took advantage of his moments. He brings a lot of versatility to the table as a running back. As y'all see, he has a crazy acceleration. He has the ability to make defenders miss. He has the ability to catch out of the backfield."

‘The sky’s the limit’