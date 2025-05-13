Evaluating the Georgia safeties ahead of the summer workouts

Although just a sophomore, KJ Bolden is a leader in the secondary. (Photo by UGA Sports Communication)

Position Overview: New faces being asked to step up

Replenishing the room at safety was one of Kirby Smart’s most significant needs from the transfer portal. With Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson moving on to the NFL, finding capable replacements would be necessary. As Georgia looks ahead to summer workouts that get cranked up in a couple of weeks, let’s examine the retooling that’s taken place. KJ Bolden had a strong debut, earning Freshman All-SEC honors and living up to just about every expectation one could have for a former five-star playing his first year of college ball. JaCorey Thomas doesn’t get much love, but he’s the safety who has been around the program the longest, while Joenel Aguero is back and is being counted on to further assert himself at star. But as far as returnees, that’s about it. Chris Peal placed his name in the transfer portal, but thankfully, Kyron Jones stuck around and is coming off an excellent spring. The plan is now for Jones to see a lot of work at star, but he can also play safety. Then there are the newcomers. Three of them – Zion Branch from USC, Adrian Maddox from UAB, and Jaden Harris from Miami – bring needed experience to the room. Although it remains to be seen how much they will play, Georgia's lack of depth suggests the entire trio will play a huge role this fall.

Spring MVP: KJ Bolden ready to take on a leadership role

KJ Bolden is only a sophomore, but already he’s filling some big shoes “He's kind of the veteran of the group,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, he hadn't been here but a year. He's played the most football. But he understands.” Bolden admits he learned a lot in his first year as a Bulldog. The former Buford standout earned Freshman All-SEC honors, and now that Starks and Jackson are gone, Bolden will be expected to improve his game to help fill their sizable cleats. Bolden learned much from both of his former teammates. “Yeah, just how to be a competitor, just going every day at practice, trying to get one percent better every day,” Bolden said. “Every day is not going to be a good day for you, so you know you're going to have on and off days.” Smart said he’s proud of the progress Bolden has made. However, there are areas where Bolden can grow. For example, with no Starks or Jackson to push him, his motivation to be great must come from within. “I wouldn't say I feel a little weird, I really don't, because I prayed for moments like this, just to be a leader in one of the rooms at Georgia,” Bolden said. “Being able to take on that leader role and just pushing the guys every day because I know what the standard is here is great. I know what the standard is. You’ve got to be able to go all the way.”

Summer Surprise: Kyron Jones ready to start having an inpact