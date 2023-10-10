Georgia's game against Auburn summed up the life of a young corner in the SEC.

The Tigers went at Daylen Everette often, completing some passes and drawing a pass interference penalty. But late in the game, Everette responded with a crucial pass breakup that helped Georgia's come-from-behind win.

Such is life for Everette, a sophomore corner who is seeing his confidence grow week by week in his first year as a starter.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has mentioned confidence often when speaking of Everette. After games against Ball State and Auburn, Smart noted that Everette is continuing to play with more and more of that swagger that is so important at the position.

"I think if you don’t have confidence, you’ll never be a corner in this league," Smart said on October 10. "You better have some confidence. Whether you play well or not, you better have it because they’re going to keep coming at you. They’re going to challenge you. There’s great wideouts and throwers. Throwers and catchers in this league are elite. You’re going to have some plays you don’t win. You’ve got to believe you’re going to win them all."

The talent has been there from day one for Everette. Defensive lineman Zion Logue noticed it right away when Everette arrived on campus.

Logue decided to take it upon himself to push Everette with some, in Everette's words, "tough love" to remind the young corner of his potential.

"He’s fast, pretty long for a corner, he’s technique-savvy," Logue said. "He’s a guy who wants to compete every rep. I just told him ever since I saw him the first couple days of fall camp last year, just keep going, keep working, your time’s going to come."

Everette has started all six games at corner so far this season, registering 10 total tackles and breaking up four passes. He said he does feel teams have picked on him a bit, but that's something Everette embraces.

Players such as Kamari Lassiter, Tykee Smith, and Javon Bullard have all helped Everette continue to gain confidence. He also said that it's extra important as a corner to develop a mentality of putting plays behind you quickly.

"You can’t focus on the play that’s happened, good or bad," Everette said. "You’ve just got to worry about the next play. That’ll probably throw you off. Say something happens, if you keep dwelling on that it could lead to worse plays. I try to just, next play mentality."

That mentality helped Everette make those key plays against the Tigers. It will serve him well as he continues to serve a key role in the 2023 Georgia secondary.

"Really just with him, just letting him know that it's really a long season, you know?" Lassiter said last month. "It's a marathon, not a sprint. There's going to be a lot of highs, and there's going to be some lows, you know? It's always just next-play mentality, next-game mentality."