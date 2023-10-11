Left tackle Earnest Greene III taking steady steps

With the season at its halfway point, head coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday he’s been pleased with the continued growth of left tackle Earnest Greene III. Although Smart said during the weekly SEC teleconference that the redshirt freshman has plenty of work yet to do, positive steps are being made. “He’s done a nice job. He continues to get better and be accountable for his mistakes; he’s had those, but he has the ability,” Smart said. “I think people forget that this is really his first year of playing football at Georgia. He’s not really a freshman, but he is a first-year (player) playing at the SEC level, and that’s really hard for someone to do in terms of walking out there and playing against some of the guys that he has to play against.” Smart said Greene, who missed all of last year with a back injury, understands the work he still needs to do. “He has a lot of room for improvement still,” Smart said. “But he realizes that, and every game he gains more confidence and gets better.” Having a dad who played in the position in the NFL hasn’t hurt Greene’s development, either. Greene’s father, Earnest Jr., grew up in Savannah and was a 6-8 lineman at Savannah State. He played for the Chargers from 1993-95, and retired from pro football in 2001. He was part of a Chargers team that made it to the Super Bowl in 1994. “It certainly doesn’t hurt. When you’ve got a father who played in the League or has been around football, I think your exposure at a young age sometimes puts you ahead of other guys,” Smart said. “But every situation is different in terms of that.”

Earnest Greene III continues to make strides as Georgia's starting left tackle. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Bulldogs continue to break in Ladd McConkey slowly

Smart said the team continues to take it slow with wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who is still returning from the back injury that sidelined him for the season’s first four games. “Ladd’s done a great job. He’s in a similar position now to last week. He’s able to do a few things at practice; we’ve been really smart trying not to aggravate it, but at the same time find a role,” Smart said. “It’s a very delicate balance that I don’t think there’s a right or clear-cut answer. But we’re working our way through the process and trying to figure out the best way to have him available and 100 percent for games.” In the two games he’s played, McConkey has five catches for 49 yards. …In other injury-related news, Smart said outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. has not had any setbacks from the ankle injury he suffered prior to the game against Kentucky. “He's able to play, didn’t have any setbacks. It was more limited last week in terms of the number of reps (five). He felt it some in pregame and didn’t play at 100 percent. But he’s been practicing this week.”

Team growing in "tangible" ways

Smart was asked what kind of improvement he’s seen in his team since the start of the season. “I’ve seen improvement. It’s not a tangible, visual growth that I can say; it’s more of an experience, the volume of reps, mainly in the bottom 50 percent, meaning the youngest 50 percent of players,” Smart said. “They have a better understanding of what games are like, game planning is like, changing roles and adjusting to things that you don’t do in the offseason that you do in-season.” Smart’s also sensing his older players making progress in that area, too. “We’ve got another 25-30 percent of our roster that is older, has played and is experienced, that continue to get better,” Smart said. “They understand the importance of good practice habits, because there’s probably not as much room for growth in those guys as there is in the youth.”

Quoting Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards