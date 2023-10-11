It appears outside linebacker Darris Smith will miss his second straight game, head coach Kirby Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

Smith, who played in Georgia’s first five games, did not suit up for the Bulldogs’ game last Saturday against Kentucky.

"Darris is still dealing with some issues with some things, that right now I'm not sure if he will be able to play or not for this week," said Smart, who did not elaborate on any specifics of Smith's absence.

In limited playing time, Smith has three tackles, including one for a loss of two yards.

The Appling County sophomore battled injuries for much of his freshman campaign, but still saw action in 11 of Georgia’s 15 games.

Smart also said that junior safety David Daniel-Sisavanh–who has not played in the last two games–is back practicing with the team after dealing with a recent illness.

"As of right now, David is back with us, he's practicing and should be good to go this weekend," Smart said. "We're at least hopeful that he is."

Daniel Sisavanh has played in three of Georgia’s six contests, including one start. He has seven tackles, including one pass breakup.