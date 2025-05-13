The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Down to the wire

Here is the May 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Decision day

Five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell is slated to announce his collegiate destination Tuesday, and two teams are doing what they can to catch and possibly surpass Georgia. Rivals' Greg Smith reported that both Miami and Oregon have made moves to entice Cantwell in recent days.

"Multiple sources have indicated to Rivals that Miami and Oregon are both trying to make last minute pitches to the Missouri native," Smith wrote. "Miami has been on the outside looking in for most of this recruitment but do have a couple things going. The program has a great combination for an offensive lineman with coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. Also, Miami is said to have prepared the largest NIL package for Cantwell at $2M+ during his college career. We should also keep in mind that his NIL agent is Drew Rosenhaus.

"Oregon was long viewed as a front-runner in this recruitment. Coach Dan Lanning’s connection to Missouri high school football and his staff’s ability to connect with recruits got the program in a strong spot. The ability to star in both football and track in Eugene could be a big selling point too. Cantwell grew more and more comfortable with playing his college football in Oregon through the process too. The Ducks coaches made a trip to Nixa on Monday to visit the five-star to make their final pitch. Could that sway him?"

Meanwhile, Smith noted that the feeling out of Georgia is "quiet confidence."

"Coach Kirby Smart has outlasted many schools trying to come in last minute with bigger NIL deals," Smith wrote. "The pitch of development in a competitive and NFL-like environment wins the day quite a bit. Could we see a last minute change of heart for Cantwell? Sure. But I’d keep my chips on the Dawgs as of right now."

Mills names two early standouts

Braylin Mills, a big 6-foot-7 and 315-pound offensive lineman named two standouts in his recruitment.

Those two schools are perennial contenders Georgia and Alabama.

"Alabama, I like their coaching. I like the way they move together, they play as a group," Mills said. "I like the way the O-line coach coaches them. It's just very good. And Georgia, it's the same thing. They basically do what we do out here. And I just like the way they coach. I like their style."

Examining Georgia's top options at cornerback

Thus far, Georgia has received commitments from defensive backs Jordan Smith, Zech Fort and Kealan Jones for the class of 2026. All three of those players are projected at either safety or star, meaning the Bulldogs need to round the defensive backs class out with some corners.

Jed May listed eight options for Georgia, including Duluth's Peyton Dyer.

"Georgia has been pursuing Dyer hard for months," May wrote. "The intensity has only ramped up after Dyer decommitted from South Carolina on April 8. The Bulldog staff has compared Dyer to former Georgia standout Kamari Lassiter. Dyer plans to return to Athens for his official visit June 13-15."

Scavenger hunt

