The Daily Recap: Kojo Antwi's commitment date approaching

Here is the July 1 edition of The Daily Recap.

Is Antwi on commit watch?

Jed May wrote about five prospects who Georgia fans should be keeping an eye on to possibly commit to the program. Among those players is receiver Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee, Ga.), who was recently highly complimentary of receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

“Antwi's top five includes Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and Texas A&M,” May wrote. “He visited all five schools leading up to his commitment date of July 5. Antwi would certainly be a welcome addition to a Georgia class that currently has just one receiver commit in De'Nylon Morrissette. Here is the last interview he gave before shutting down his recruitment.”

In addition, May provided the latest on running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), who has had Georgia as his leader for quite some time.

“The top running back in the 2022 class has named Georgia as a leader on more than one occasion,” May wrote. “But he did take an official to Alabama. His commitment date is currently set for July 22. That day will tell us once and for all if Robinson will become the latest in a long line of top running backs to sign on the dotted line with Georgia.”

Making the case for Webb

Adam Gorney asked Blayne Gilmer about where Georgia stands with athlete Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.), who was previously a UGA commit.

“Webb has had a relationship with Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley since Hartley's time at Miami. The two have known each other dating back to eighth grade for Webb. Running backs coach Dell McGee and head coach Kirby Smart have also built strong relationships with Webb and that ‘home feel’ got stirred up during Webb's recent visit to Athens. However, even with the Bulldogs helping themselves mightily on Webb's June 15 visit, it seems at this point Ohio State has made Webb feel like more of a priority and his style of play on offense fits better with the Buckeyes.

"Webb tells me he is now contemplating playing defense in college. Both Georgia and Ohio State seem open to that possibility. I'll give the edge to the Buckeyes. Also, Webb is very close with 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss. Both were very impressed by the Sooner ChampU BBQ. It would not be shocking to see Oklahoma make a strong play for both.”

Gorney, however, doesn’t believe Webb will end up at Georgia.

"This is a tough call because it felt like Ohio State had the distinct advantage in Webb’s recruitment only a couple weeks ago, but after the 2023 recruit visited Oklahoma all bets were off and this will end up being a battle between the Buckeyes and the Sooners until he announces in August,” Gorney wrote. "After talking to a lot of people around this recruitment, the feeling I get is that Webb probably won’t end up back at Georgia and that Oklahoma feels guardedly optimistic and Ohio State is not quite certain where it stands right now.

"My gut feeling is that the ChampU BBQ at Oklahoma changed everything for Webb and that the Sooners are now the frontrunner in his recruitment. Could Ohio State get back in and land him? Sure. But I think Oklahoma is now the team to beat.

Georgia among Lee’s favorites

Class of 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) said that Georgia and Ohio State are schools sticking out to him thus far in his recruitment. On his recent visit to Georgia, Lee spent a lot of time with head coach Kirby Smart and even watched practice with him.

"He seems like a real outgoing guy, a coach I can really see with my future," Lee said.

Pro Football Focus All-SEC

Pro Football Focus released its preseason All-SEC teams and included 17 total players from Georgia. Here are the Georgia players made the following groups.

First team: receiver Arik Gilbert, guard Justin Shaffer, linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive back Tykee Smith.

Second team: tackle Jamaree Salyer, tackle Warren McClendon, defensive tackle Jordan Davis, outside linebacker Adam Anderson, safety Lewis Cine.

Third team: receiver/punt returner Dominick Blaylock, receiver Kearis Jackson, tight end Darnell Washington, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Honorable mention: running back Zamir White, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, cornerback Derion Kendrick, safety Christopher Smith.

Scouting Florida

Anthony Dasher caught up with GatorTerritory’s Nick de la Torre to get some added insight on how Florida is looking entering the 2021 season. De la Torre was asked about how quarterback Emory Jones has performed this offseason and what expectations are for him.

"Florida’s offense should change pretty dramatically in 2021. When (Dan) Mullen first arrived at Florida, the thought was that he needed a quarterback like Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott, Nick Fitzgerald—a mobile quarterback—to make his system work. He’s proven that he can mold his system to his roster, which worked wonders with Kyle Trask’s accuracy and passing ability.

"Emory Jones has a stronger arm but doesn’t have the same accuracy/touch that Trask does. The Gators also have a loaded running back room, so the expectation is that Florida will be much more run-heavy this season, with Jones potentially leading the team in that category. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands."

Re-ranking the 2005 class

With the benefit of hindsight, Patrick Garbin re-ranked the 2005 recruiting class based on how each player performed during his time at Georgia.

Initially as recruits, the top five players, in order, in the class of 2005 were receiver Mohamed Massaquoi, defensive tackle Kade Weston, safety C.J. Byrd, defensive back Bryan Evans and defensive tackle Jeff Owens. When Garbin re-ranked the class, his top five came out to be, in order, Massaquoi, Owens, Weston, Evans and quarterback Joe Cox. Cox made the biggest leap up the board as he went from 13th originally to fifth in Garbin’s ranking.

What makes James Cook different