Scouting the opponent: An insider's look at Florida

The secondary will need to rebound, however, after allowing 28 touchdown passes in 2020. Florida has Kaiir Elam returning at one of the two corner spots. But it's an uphill task to get the secondary back to the standards Florida fans expect.

There’s talent up front, with defensive end Zachary Carter and linebacker Brenton Cox. The Gators also added a pair of transfers in Daquan Newkirk (Auburn) and Antonio Shelton (Penn State), who are expected to make big impacts.

Florida allowed 30.8 points per game last season, the most in almost 70 years. But Mullen apparently still has faith in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

At wide receiver, Grimes may be gone, but Florida has recruited well at the position. Jacob Copeland, Xzavier Henderson, Justin Shorter, and Trent Whittemore are all more than capable.

Running back Dameon Pierce along with Nay’Quan Wright and Malik Davis all return from last year's team. The Gators also have Clemson transfer Demarkus Bowman on campus.

Jones’ ability to run the football could dictate a slight deviation to what we saw from Florida over the past two years. More run-pass options would complement a strong running game.

Emory Jones figures to be the man to replace Trask. He offers a skill set much different from Trask's.

Florida got off to a great start in 2020, but fizzled at the end of the year. The Gators, who won the SEC East, lost their last three games to finish 8-4. Quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Tony Grimes, and tight end Kyle Pitts must now be replaced.

With Emory Jones taking over at quarterback, how will his skill set change what Florida tries to do offensively?

Nick de la Torre: "Florida’s offense should change pretty dramatically in 2021. When Mullen first arrived at Florida, the thought was that he needed a quarterback like Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott, Nick Fitzgerald—a mobile quarterback—to make his system work. He’s proven that he can mold his system to his roster, which worked wonders with Kyle Trask’s accuracy and passing ability.

"Emory Jones has a stronger arm but doesn’t have the same accuracy/touch that Trask does. The Gators also have a loaded running back room, so the expectation is that Florida will be much more run-heavy this season, with Jones potentially leading the team in that category. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands."

How is the addition of Demarkus Bowman expected to complement Dameon Pierce and the rest of the Gator running game?

Nick de la Torre: "Bowman missed the majority of spring with a minor knee injury. He’s obviously supremely talented and has the fan base’s attention. But the Gators have four other running backs on the roster, including Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, who have been on campus for three years already. There are former five-star Lorenzo Lingard and Nay’Quan Wright. We’ve speculated that Davis could be used in more of a receiving role, but Bowman has his work cut out for him when it comes to getting carries in a crowded room.



How surprising were the secondary issues last season, and how are they going to be addressed come fall?

Nick de la Torre: "The issues in the secondary were stunning, to be honest. Florida has always had really talented defenses and great defensive backs. I think when you see two of those defensive backs get drafted, it makes the firing of both secondary coaches make sense. Florida had talent; they just underperformed in a devastating fashion in 2020. Florida brought in two new secondary coaches in Wesley McGriff and Jules Montinar. "

How much pressure is Todd Grantham under this year?

Nick de la Torre: "Prior to getting rid of two coaches after the 2020 season, Dan Mullen had only ever fired one coach in his entire head coaching career—and he filled that spot by hiring Grantham at Mississippi State.

"Mullen thinks Grantham is one of the best defensive minds in college football and is behind him. They may butt heads on the sideline, but they have a massive amount of respect for each other. However, if Florida’s defense comes out for a second showing of their 2020 performance, Mullen might have to make a move."

What's your thoughts on how this season will go down?

Nick de la Torre: "Florida’s schedule is brutal. Every year they get LSU. The Tigers might be down, but that’s always a tough, close game, and Florida has to travel to Death Valley. Their other opponent from the West: Alabama. Looking at Florida’s schedule, and with as many questions as I have about the team, I could see this as a nine-win season for the Gators. That would mean losses to Alabama, Georgia, and LSU, which would not make fans happy.

"I landed on nine wins, because I’ve seen Mullen put together some really good game plans and have watched them win games I didn’t expect they would. But they always seem to find a stupid game to lose somewhere along the way (LSU 2020, Kentucky 2018, Missouri 2018). So maybe Florida beats Georgia/LSU, but finds a way to lose in Lexington or Columbia."





























