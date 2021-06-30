Georgia well represented on Pro Football Focus All-SEC Preseason Teams

July is upon us. It's time for preseason awards and lists to start coming in flurries. Pro Football Focus has released its All-SEC teams. The Georgia Bulldogs have abundant representation on them.

Eight players on the offensive side of the ball were chosen and nine on the defensive side. Dominick Blaylock was selected in a specialist role as well as for one of the receiver positions.

Georgia can boast four first-team selections in Arik Gilbert at wide receiver, Justin Shaffer at offensive guard, Nakobe Dean at linebacker, and Tykee Smith at 'flex D'. Flex D is the equivalent of the star/nickel position.

It is also worth noting, as a PFF College tweet points out, that three Georgia transfer acquisitions are on the list. Derion Kendrick is an honorable mention selection in addition to Gilbert and Smith being first-teamers.