{{ timeAgo('2021-06-30 15:06:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia well represented on Pro Football Focus All-SEC Preseason Teams

Blayne Gilmer • UGASports
Staff

July is upon us. It's time for preseason awards and lists to start coming in flurries. Pro Football Focus has released its All-SEC teams. The Georgia Bulldogs have abundant representation on them.

Eight players on the offensive side of the ball were chosen and nine on the defensive side. Dominick Blaylock was selected in a specialist role as well as for one of the receiver positions.

Georgia can boast four first-team selections in Arik Gilbert at wide receiver, Justin Shaffer at offensive guard, Nakobe Dean at linebacker, and Tykee Smith at 'flex D'. Flex D is the equivalent of the star/nickel position.

It is also worth noting, as a PFF College tweet points out, that three Georgia transfer acquisitions are on the list. Derion Kendrick is an honorable mention selection in addition to Gilbert and Smith being first-teamers.

A glaring omission from the teams is quarterback JT Daniels. Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Myles Brennan of LSU, Emory Jones of Florida, and Connor Bazelak of Missouri were selected to the first, second, third, and honorable mention teams respectively at the quarterback position.


The list of Georgia players on the Pro Football Focus All-SEC teams is as follows:

ZAMIR WHITE - RUNNING BACK - HONORABLE MENTION

ARIK GILBERT - WIDE RECEIVER - FIRST TEAM

DOMINICK BLAYLOCK - WIDE RECEIVER - THIRD TEAM

KEARIS JACKSON - WIDE RECEIVER - THIRD TEAM

DARNELL WASHINGTON - TIGHT END - THIRD TEAM

JAMAREE SALYER - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - SECOND TEAM

WARREN MCCLENDON - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - SECOND TEAM

JUSTIN SHAFFER - OFFENSIVE GUARD - FIRST TEAM

JORDAN DAVIS - INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE - SECOND TEAM

DEVONTE WYATT - INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE - THIRD TEAM

JALEN CARTER - INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE - HONORABLE MENTION

ADAM ANDERSON - EDGE DEFENDER - SECOND TEAM

NAKOBE DEAN - LINEBACKER - FIRST TEAM

DERION KENDRICK - CORNERBACK - HONORABLE MENTION

LEWIS CINE - SAFETY - SECOND TEAM

CHRISTOPHER SMITH - SAFETY - HONORABLE MENTION

TYKEE SMITH - FLEX D (STAR/NICKEL) - FIRST TEAM

DOMINICK BLAYLOCK - PUNT RETURNER - THIRD TEAM

{{ article.author_name }}