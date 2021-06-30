Georgia well represented on Pro Football Focus All-SEC Preseason Teams
July is upon us. It's time for preseason awards and lists to start coming in flurries. Pro Football Focus has released its All-SEC teams. The Georgia Bulldogs have abundant representation on them.
Eight players on the offensive side of the ball were chosen and nine on the defensive side. Dominick Blaylock was selected in a specialist role as well as for one of the receiver positions.
Georgia can boast four first-team selections in Arik Gilbert at wide receiver, Justin Shaffer at offensive guard, Nakobe Dean at linebacker, and Tykee Smith at 'flex D'. Flex D is the equivalent of the star/nickel position.
It is also worth noting, as a PFF College tweet points out, that three Georgia transfer acquisitions are on the list. Derion Kendrick is an honorable mention selection in addition to Gilbert and Smith being first-teamers.
A glaring omission from the teams is quarterback JT Daniels. Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Myles Brennan of LSU, Emory Jones of Florida, and Connor Bazelak of Missouri were selected to the first, second, third, and honorable mention teams respectively at the quarterback position.
The list of Georgia players on the Pro Football Focus All-SEC teams is as follows:
ZAMIR WHITE - RUNNING BACK - HONORABLE MENTION
ARIK GILBERT - WIDE RECEIVER - FIRST TEAM
DOMINICK BLAYLOCK - WIDE RECEIVER - THIRD TEAM
KEARIS JACKSON - WIDE RECEIVER - THIRD TEAM
DARNELL WASHINGTON - TIGHT END - THIRD TEAM
JAMAREE SALYER - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - SECOND TEAM
WARREN MCCLENDON - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - SECOND TEAM
JUSTIN SHAFFER - OFFENSIVE GUARD - FIRST TEAM
JORDAN DAVIS - INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE - SECOND TEAM
DEVONTE WYATT - INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE - THIRD TEAM
JALEN CARTER - INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE - HONORABLE MENTION
ADAM ANDERSON - EDGE DEFENDER - SECOND TEAM
NAKOBE DEAN - LINEBACKER - FIRST TEAM
DERION KENDRICK - CORNERBACK - HONORABLE MENTION
LEWIS CINE - SAFETY - SECOND TEAM
CHRISTOPHER SMITH - SAFETY - HONORABLE MENTION
TYKEE SMITH - FLEX D (STAR/NICKEL) - FIRST TEAM
DOMINICK BLAYLOCK - PUNT RETURNER - THIRD TEAM