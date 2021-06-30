Revisionist history: Re-ranking UGA’s 2005 class

RE-RANKING

Before we highlight our re-ranking of the 2005 class, we want to reiterate these rankings are based solely on the signees’ careers at Georgia—not in college in general, the NFL, etc.

This class began to diminish even further when Dewberry, Sesay, and defensive end Corey Moon didn’t qualify academically. In addition, defensive back Antavious Coates would soon suffer his second of three serious knee injuries. Coates was one of four signees in this class never to set foot on the field in a Bulldog uniform.

In re-ranking the signees, UGASports decided on Massaquoi for the No. 1 slot followed by Owens. Massaquoi, the only player of the 17 signees to ultimately earn All-SEC honors, finished his Georgia career ranked fourth all-time in school history in receptions (158), receiving yards (2,282), and touchdown receptions (16). Owens had more career starts (37) than any of the other signees, and, along with Massaquoi, was selected in the NFL Draft. Weston, whom we slotted No. 3 in the re-rankings, was the only other signee to be chosen eventually in the draft.

Notably, although only five of the 17 signees saw playing time as true freshmen (four of the top seven in the original rankings, plus tight end Tripp Chandler, who was ranked last in the original rankings), more than half (nine) would ultimately be regarded as at least two-year starters for Georgia.

As far as who could be perceived as the most overrated signee in the class, we really have no choice but to go with Sesay. The four-star defensive tackle from Atlanta, who was No. 8 in the original rankings, never played a down for the Bulldogs. Yet, after not qualifying academically at Georgia, Sesay eventually was a two-year starter at Texas Tech before recently concluding a decade-long arena football career.

As far as the most underrated, Chandler certainly deserves some consideration. As mentioned, the tight end from Woodstock was the least touted in Georgia’s 2005 class, yet he was one of the leading receivers on the Bulldogs’ No. 2-ranked squad of 2007. And say what you will about Joe Cox and his and Georgia’s 2009 season. Still, only the 13th-ranked player in the original rankings, Cox wound up having a 9-5 record as a starter whose respectable 137.54 career passer rating ranks as the sixth-highest in Georgia history.

The re-ranking of the Bulldogs' 2005 class (player listed with number of games played/games started while at Georgia; the four signees who never appeared in a game at Georgia are all designated as tied for No. 14):