Getting their heads straight

Head coach Kirby Smart sent a clear message to his team after Tuesday’s practice.

Smart wasn’t happy with how Georgia practiced and suggested it might have been due to the team thinking it was in a great spot following wins over Missouri and Mississippi.

“I don’t know if it was because of that. I don’t know what it was because of. They must be feeling themselves a little bit. I am a little disappointed,” Smart said. “I don’t think it has anything to do with Tennessee. It was a disappointing practice. We have had about five really good Tuesdays in a row, but they were not good today.”

Georgia’s 30-21 win over Missouri, which came a week before the Tigers thrashed Tennessee, was an impressive victory at home. Last week, the Bulldogs demolished the Rebels 52-17 and catapulted to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings as a result.

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge said the players need to bring more to the table in the remaining practices of the week.

“I think schematically practice was fine, although I don’t think the energy and excitement was there as much as the last couple of weeks,” Ratledge said. “As far as the rest of the week, it’s just elevating that mindset that we’re going to go out there and have great practices. It starts with people on the sideline, them being excited for a big play, something like that and making sure that’s the attitude we take.”

Vols know they’ll need a rushing attack on Saturday

In order to upset Georgia this Saturday, Tennessee will need to get its ground game on track. Against Missouri, the Volunteers were only able to muster 82 rushing yards in a 36-7 defeat.

The Bulldogs have allowed 107.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks 19th nationally and second in the SEC. Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack knows his group has its work cut out for them.

"When you play a team like Georgia, one thing is, it’s going to be tough to get yards after contact, because they are so physical. They are so strong,” Mack said. “That’s going to be a great challenge to guys like Jaylen Wright, Jabari (Small), and Dylan (Sampson) to make sure they have great pad level and are making sure they continue to drive their feet on contact, because those linebackers at Georgia don’t want to give you anything. They’re stingy and we have to do a great job of matching that intensity.”

