Bryce Davis got the most out of his first gameday visit to Georgia.

The 2025 Rivals100 defensive end watched from the stands as the Bulldogs trounced Ole Miss on Saturday night. He then remained in Athens for Sunday and part of Monday, experiencing a de facto official visit in the Classic City.

Already a frontrunner, Georgia's position is that much stronger after Davis' time on campus.

"It definitely pushed them up in my recruitment for sure," Davis said. "They were already high, but just the way they treated me like a priority, being transparent with me, that means a lot to me and my family."