Brien Taylor's first visit to Georgia didn't disappoint.

Taylor has emerged as one of Georgia's top remaining targets in the 2024 class—the No. 4 player in the junior college rankings out of Blinn Community College in Texas. The Bulldogs are pursuing him hard as a defensive end in this cycle.

During his official visit to Athens over the weekend, Taylor got an idea of what it would be like to put on the red and black.

"I don’t know how to say it, but it’s real different over there. There’s a reason they’re winning a lot," Taylor said.