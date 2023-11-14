Bulldogs preparing for Vols to bring the noise

Working with crowd noise at practice is standard operating procedure for many teams preparing to go on the road like Georgia is Saturday at Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS). But does it truly work? “I wouldn’t go play without it,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I can’t tell you how much it helps. I don’t honestly know how much it helps. It is hard to measure that.” Right guard Tate Ratledge said he’s glad the Bulldogs practice it as much as they do. “I think it helps a lot. Just not being blindsided by it when you get to the stadium,” he said. “Being able to work on that here definitely helps you get to distinguish the sound of the (quarterback) clap.” With a venue that seats 101,000 people, Neyland Stadium has the reputation for being one of the loudest places in the SEC, along with LSU’s Tiger Stadium. “Some teams can do it more than we do it, have a young offense, and have a lot of penalties,” Smart said. “You could have a very experienced offense, not do it, and not have a lot of penalties. It comes and goes. A lot of It has to do with the situation of your team and the focus of your team.”

Injury Update

Smart said offensive lineman Amarius Mims came out good in Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, his first action since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Georgia’s Week 3 win over South Carolina. “He has looked good. He played good,” Smart said. “He feels more comfortable with each day. The highs and lows of that injury are pretty common. He feels good.” Mims saw 35 reps in his first game back, subbing out for Xavier Truss at right tackle. Also: …Smart said defensive tackle Warren Brinson continues to do with a calf injury but was at practice Tuesday. …Wide Receiver C.J. Smith did not play last week due to a knee injury. “He has had it off and on for a while. We are hoping to get him back soon,” Smart said. “Warren had a calf injury. We are hoping to get him back. He hasn’t been able to do much this week. He felt it in the game. We are hoping to get him back. He was out there today moving around.” …Backup defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson had to leave the Ole Miss game in the second half, but Smart said he just had his breath knocked out.

Practice not to Smart's standard

Smart was asked about the challenge of getting his team’s mind right back after recent wins over Missouri and Ole Miss. “It was today. I don’t know if it was because of that. I don’t know what it was because of. They must be feeling themselves a little bit. I am a little disappointed,” Smart said. “I don’t think it has anything to do with Tennessee. It was a disappointing practice. We have had about five really good Tuesdays in a row, but they were not good today.” Ratledge agreed. “I think schematically practice was fine, although I don’t think the energy and excitement was there as much as the last couple of weeks,” Ratledge said. “As far as the rest of the week, it’s just elevating that mindset that we’re going to go out there and have great practices. It starts with people on the sideline, them being excited for a big play, something like that and making sure that’s the attitude we take.”

This and that