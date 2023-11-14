They're ba-aak.

Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are back at No. 2, followed by Michigan at No. 3, and Florida State at No. 4.

Washington, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama round out Nos 5-8.

Tennessee-Georgia's opponent Saturday in Knoxville (3:30 p.m., CBS)-dropped to No. -18 after its loss to Missouri.

“I think you look at the game and you always talk about the win last week against a very good Mississippi State," selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said on ESPN. "It was tied at 14 and then they go on a 38-3 run. It was just a dominant performance on offense and defense against a really strong Mississippi offense. Look at the resume and everything combined, and we thought Georgia was the No. 1 team.”

During a post-show teleconference with reporters, Corrigan said Missouri's rout of Tennessee played into the decision that was made.

"You look at the Missouri win, Missouri's win in turn over Tennessee and the Mississippi win, and look at the totality of the schedule as we go through this," Corrigan said. "Again, it was an active strong debate in the room as we were going through this, but we as a group came up with Georgia 1 and Ohio State 2."



