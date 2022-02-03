The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart talks NIL's role in recruiting

Here is the Feb. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

NIL’s role in recruiting

After wrapping up the 2022 recruiting class, head coach Kirby Smart discussed the role NIL has had in recruiting.

Much to his chagrin, NIL has changed how some recruits and families view recruiting priorities. Smart said championships, facilities and player development may not be as important now that money is available to college athletes.

"I think sometimes, they’re getting misled into the numbers that are actually out there," Smart said. "No. 1, you can’t guarantee that. No. 2, to each kid it may apply differently. Some guys are at developmental positions and they’re going to have to work really hard. I’m not of the opinion kids should be making decisions based on that. You’re probably recruiting the wrong guy if that’s all they’re making their decision based on."

Smart said he is still trying to make an old-fashioned pitch at times since NIL contracts won’t be the cash cow for the majority of college athletes. While a handful of college athletes may earn a lot of money through NIL deals, only a select number of athletes will command six figures or more per college football season.

"It’s easy to sit here and say, ‘What can I make NIL? How can you help me?’" Smart said. "Well, I can help you a whole lot more if you come out of college with a degree and you come out of college and get drafted. There are a lot more commas on those salaries than there are on NILs. You have to be able to explain that to kids, and they have to understand it and buy into it."

Five sign, including three new commits

Jed May broke down the signing day news that concerned the Bulldogs Friday.

Georgia signed five players, which included three new commits. Those were defensive lineman Christen Miller, running back Andrew Paul and linebacker EJ Lightsey. They also secured signatures from receiver Dillon Bell and defensive end Darris Smith.

Breaking down the recruiting class

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Dayne Young and Blaine Gilmer discussed Georgia's finalized 2022 signing class and where the Bulldogs are heading into spring football in the coming weeks.