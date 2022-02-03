The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart talks NIL's role in recruiting
Here is the Feb. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
NIL’s role in recruiting
After wrapping up the 2022 recruiting class, head coach Kirby Smart discussed the role NIL has had in recruiting.
Much to his chagrin, NIL has changed how some recruits and families view recruiting priorities. Smart said championships, facilities and player development may not be as important now that money is available to college athletes.
"I think sometimes, they’re getting misled into the numbers that are actually out there," Smart said. "No. 1, you can’t guarantee that. No. 2, to each kid it may apply differently. Some guys are at developmental positions and they’re going to have to work really hard. I’m not of the opinion kids should be making decisions based on that. You’re probably recruiting the wrong guy if that’s all they’re making their decision based on."
Smart said he is still trying to make an old-fashioned pitch at times since NIL contracts won’t be the cash cow for the majority of college athletes. While a handful of college athletes may earn a lot of money through NIL deals, only a select number of athletes will command six figures or more per college football season.
"It’s easy to sit here and say, ‘What can I make NIL? How can you help me?’" Smart said. "Well, I can help you a whole lot more if you come out of college with a degree and you come out of college and get drafted. There are a lot more commas on those salaries than there are on NILs. You have to be able to explain that to kids, and they have to understand it and buy into it."
Five sign, including three new commits
Jed May broke down the signing day news that concerned the Bulldogs Friday.
Georgia signed five players, which included three new commits. Those were defensive lineman Christen Miller, running back Andrew Paul and linebacker EJ Lightsey. They also secured signatures from receiver Dillon Bell and defensive end Darris Smith.
Breaking down the recruiting class
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Dayne Young and Blaine Gilmer discussed Georgia's finalized 2022 signing class and where the Bulldogs are heading into spring football in the coming weeks.
Behind the scenes with Miller
Jed May spent some time with Miller and his family after he committed and signed with Georgia. Miller said much of his decision was with the consistency the coaches showed when he wasn’t considering the Bulldogs at the top of his list.
"They always told me, ‘Chris, we’re going to always be here. Take your time, take your time,’" Miller said. "He always let me know that if it wasn’t Georgia, he was going to be my biggest fan. That’s what I always loved about Coach."
Why McClendon, Bobo are perfect fits
Smart explained why he decided to bring former assistants Brian McClendon and Mike Bobo back to the coaching staff. McClendon will be the team’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator while Bobo doesn’t have a set title just yet.
As for McClendon, Smart said he has a lot of respect for how well he coaches and recruits.
"We don’t look at a lot of things that people on the outside world look at," Smart said. "I look at, can they make our staff better, can they make our players better, do they fit our culture. He checked the box, was the best fit, and wants to be here. That’s important to me and what we create at Georgia."
Smart said Bobo’s extensive career should lend a lot of knowledge to the coaching staff.
"There's a lot of value in the experiences he’s had," Smart said. "He’s been a head coach. He’s been an offensive coordinator in our conference. He knows our conference. The five-hour radius we recruit in, he’s extremely versed. He has a ton of relationship value."
Senior Bowl: Salyer trying out at multiple spots
Although Jamaree Salyer believes scouts at the Senior Bowl are projecting him as a guard in the NFL, he has been working out at multiple positions.
“They want to move us around and give everybody a chance to show what they can do,” Salyer said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s got in mind for me today. I’m excited.”
Hoops: Georgia blown out by Arkansas
Frankly, I don’t want to talk about it.
The 2022 class
Outside the Vent
Jim Harbaugh will return to Michigan for the 2022 season.
Texas A&M was awarded the Rivals’ No. 1 recruiting class this season.
Jimbo Fisher went on a tirade about NIL rumors surrounding his program.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!