Signing Day Recap: Bulldogs land three commits
Another successful signing day is in the books for Georgia.
The Bulldogs landed three new commitments on Wednesday. While running back Jordan James flipped his commitment from Georgia and signed with Oregon, Georgia did officially sign two more of its longtime commits as well.
Here's a recap of how Signing Day 2022 went for the Bulldogs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news