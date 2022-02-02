Signing day notebook: Smart talks new signees, NIL

This signing day is different than any Kirby Smart has been a part of. Usually, he's locked into recruiting from dawn until dusk. But with most of the hay in the barn from the early signing period, Smart focused largely on other aspects of the Georgia program on Wednesday. Still, Smart met with the media to discuss Georgia's new signees among other topics. Here's what Georgia's head coach had to say.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Consistency key in landing Christen Miller

Rivals100 defensive tackle Christen Miller told UGASports earlier Wednesday that Georgia's consistency in recruiting him proved key to landing his commitment. Smart echoed those sentiments Wednesday afternoon. The staff kept recruiting Miller throughout the ups and downs, a lesson Smart has learned through the years. "When I’ve lost kids that I feel like I we should’ve gotten, probably the No. 1 factor was, ‘Did we recruit him with the correct consistency?’" Smart said. "When a kid honestly tells you he’s going to another place because they recruited him more consistently, it makes it even more evident that you’ve got to be consistent. I’ll say this. We, and Tray Scott and staff, were extremely consistent with Christen Miller and it paid off." The message didn't change with Miller during process. The staff built strong relationships with him, and the Bulldogs were helped by the relative continuity on the coaching staff. Miller is now the latest talented player to join Georgia's 2022 defensive line class, joining the likes of Bear Alexander and Shone Washington. "Christen Miller’s a worker," Smart said. "He’s one of the most impressive kids in terms of leadership I’ve seen at this age. He willed and pushed that Cedar Grove team to success. I value that. I value that seeing the kids leaving here that were just in the last class. I’m excited about what he can do."

Smart comments on other signees

On outside linebacker Darris Smith: "He does a wonderful job every time he’s been up here of competing, working out. He’s got a lot of growth potential. He’s long, he runs well. Kids that are that size that run well tend to do well in our system. He played like a receiver at times. He’s running track right now, one of the fastest track kids in that area. We’re certainly excited about him." On receiver Dillon Bell: "He’s big, he’s built like a running back, he played a lot of running back. He’s got power, got good hands. He’s got tremendous work ethic. He goes to an extremely academic high school which checks a box for us in terms of being able to handle the academics here at the University of Georgia. When we saw him work out, that gave us validation that what we saw on tape was accurate." On running back Andrew Paul, who committed to Georgia Wednesday: "Any time you go across the state of Texas, there’s a ton of good football players, really good high school football in Texas. Dell reached out to me and sent me his Hudl link. I got to watch him, I really liked him. Dell knew the kid, knew the family. He’s 210-pound back, got a great demeanor about him, he loves working out in the weight room. Just tremendous background checks where he’s played and the people he’s played for have a lot of respect for him. Getting to spend time around him on the actual visit validated that. He comes from a military background family, which fits a criteria for us in terms of discipline and being made of the right things. Once we checked out all that, it became, ‘Is he good enough?’ We loved him." On linebacker EJ Lightsey, who committed to Georgia Wednesday: "He was a kid we had in camp, a kid we never stopped recruiting that we felt very strongly about. He ran really well at our camp. We put a lot of value on camp evaluations because it’s the only thing we see with our eyes. Once the character checks out, academics check out, play tape checks out, everything goes to the camp. This guy did a great job at our camp and is not afraid of working. In the day and age of speed, space play, covering people, he’s a tremendous athlete."

Smart addressed NIL's role in recruiting