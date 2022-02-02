ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Christen Miller stood up from the table, put on a red Georgia hat, and exclaimed, 'I'm staying home.'

Miller never saw himself saying those words. The 2022 Rivals100 defensive lineman had been silently committed to other schools not once, but twice. The Bulldogs have fluctuated up and down Miller's personal leaderboard over the past year.

But on national sighing day, Georgia's consistency throughout Miller's recruitment paid off with the Bulldogs beating out Ohio State for one of the best defensive linemen in the 2022 class.