Here is the Aug. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smart’s ‘comfortable’ with receivers

Now that it’s game week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about his team’s depth at receiver, considering the issues he’s felt that unit has had over the past few years.

With the Oregon opener just a few days away, Smart’s tune has changed as he said he’s confident in the group to perform well on Saturday.

“We got the same number of guys we've had pretty much every camp, so I don't know that there is a major concern for depth there. It's more staying healthy,” Smart said. “We've had guys dinged up in every camp I've ever been here, and to be honest with you, we look at it every year, and every year it's about the same; same number of soft tissues, hamstrings, and things, and it's kind of been that way this year. I'm comfortable with where our guys are. We've got some young guys that will probably have to play and help us in the two-deep.”

AD Mitchell, Ladd McConkey and Kearis Jackson are expected to be the top three receivers. Freshmen who could contribute are Dillon Bell, De’Nylon Morrissette and C.J. Smith.

Very different for Bennett

A year ago, quarterback Stetson Bennett entered Georgia’s season opener as the third-string quarterback. It was a much different way to approach a game, and a season, mentally. Halfway through the year, Bennett was cemented as the starter and hasn’t looked back.

Having gotten the opportunity to be Georgia’s starter through the full offseason, Bennett said he’s in a better position to succeed.

“Yeah, it's a little different. Every other year, it's uncertainty. Last year, I pretty much lucked into getting to go out there and play, to an extent,” Bennett said. “This year, you get fall camp, you get spring. Now we're here. It's game week. So, it's weird, because it came faster, because you're so busy in the day. You're so busy day-to-day, practice, and all that stuff, working on little things. Last year, I wasn't quite as in tune, because not only was I not the starter, I wasn't the second-string guy. So, I was like, 'Well, you know, probably won't happen this week.' And you get so caught up in the day-to-day and the little things that you kind of lose track of the overall, 'Holy cow, it's Oregon week now.'

"Thankfully, I think we've handled it really well, and marked down on our calendars like we need to do this by this date. I’m probably a little bit more excited than I was this time last year.”

Practice report

UGASports had four reporters on hand for practice. On the Dawgvent, you can find all of the practice notes that were observed. If you haven’t subscribed, please do so today!

Freeling commits

Georgia received some big news with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (Oceanside Collegiate Academy/Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) deciding to commit to the program on Monday.

"I mean, it really just came down to the feel," Freeling said. "I've always been saying 'when you know, you know,' and it just kind of felt right after that last visit. It checked all my boxes and there was really no reason for me to hold back anymore. I kind of had a feeling then but I kept on asking around and getting people's thoughts and opinions on them and it just kind of stayed the same.

"Coach (Stacy) Searels being there definitely helped," he said. "He stuck with me when he was at North Carolina. He recruited me hard there and then recruited me hard at Georgia and that's when the recruitment really picked up. Also, actually getting the chance to talk to coach Smart and actually engage with him, it felt like he was an actual person, which was nice to know. He's got more than the alpha mentality a head coach needs to have.

Rumors vs. Facts