Stetson Bennett is certainly comfortable in his own skin.

In his first appearance with the media since SEC Media Day in July, the senior quarterback answered a wide gamut of questions, joking with reporters, including whether or not he had any specific pregame rituals.



“I’ll go, try to find a quiet place," Bennett said. "I'll take a shower, whatever. I brush my teeth and take a shower—but not in the same place. I’ll play some old country tunes, just be by myself for about 15 minutes, cut my fingernails.”

Actually, his playlist is a bit more eclectic.

After a pause, Bennett revealed his “go-to song” is “Bubbly,” by two-time Grammy winner Cobie Caillat. “I love that song” he offered. “Then there’s “Juicy,” by Notorious B. I. G. Those are my tunes.”

Yes, this is a new, let’s say ‘chilled,’ version of Stetson Bennett.

This time last season, Bennett entered the season as Georgia’s No. 3 quarterback behind JT Daniels and Carson Beck. One year later, he’s the returning quarterback for the defending national champions, and anxious to help Georgia put together what he hopes is another memorable campaign.

“When people ask, do you play with a chip on your shoulder? If you do, then that’s where that question comes into being a question. But if this guy can only be Superman when everyone thought he couldn’t be, what happens when everybody thinks he can? Can he have that extra edge?” said Bennett.

He insists his fire continues to burn at an identical pace to last year.

“Good or bad, I really don’t worry what other people have to say,” Bennett said. “It all comes from within, because for me, I know what it feels like, and I know what it looks like to be good, and I want to be that.

"Myself, my teammates, we’re not trying to shut up the doubters, to prove everybody wrong. I take it how it comes. I wake up and try to be better than I was the previous day.”